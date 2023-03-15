Warriors Facing Brutal News Regarding Andrew Wiggins Absence

It’s been over a month since Andrew Wiggins last suited up for the Golden State Warriors. The 6-foot 7-inch wing has been out since the Warriors’ February 13 matchup against the Washington Wizards, due to personal reasons.

If the latest rumor is true, it would mean Wiggins has played his last game of the season.

According to Fox Sports’ Collin Cowherd, the Warriors “likely” won’t see the Canadian wing back in the lineup this season.

“I was told last night Andrew Wiggins likely doesn’t return for the season,” Cowherd said on the March 15 edition of The Herd. “It’s not 100%, but the Warriors have come to terms with that.”

Later in the day, Warriors GM Bob Myers disputed Cowherd’s report, telling Steiny & Guru of 95.7 The Game that he’s heard no such thing.

“I haven’t heard anything along the lines of he’s not coming back, Myers said. “There’s speculation on that, but I haven’t been told ‘hey, look, I’m not coming back.’ Nobody said that to me.”

Since joining the Warriors back in 2020, Wiggins has been nothing if not consistent. That trend has continued this year in terms of his production. The 28-year-old has averaged 17.1 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 47.3% from the floor and 39.6% from deep.

Stephen Curry Issues Statement on Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins’ teammate Stephen Curry had some supportive words for him, after Golden State’s recent win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Curry made it clear that while the team misses Wiggins, life is bigger than basketball.

“Friend to friend, teammate to teammate. Just sending him support,” Curry said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “This is a tough situation in terms of him being away for so long but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball. Whatever him and his family are going through, that’s all that matters. … I’m sure he’s missing the vibe and being with us, and we miss him too.”

Here is Steph Curry on Andrew Wiggins' extended absence "This is a tough situation with him being away for so long but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball."

Prior to Cowherd’s report, the most recent update on the 28-year-old’s return came from the general manager, Myers. During a recent appearance on Steiny & Guru, he provided some insight about Wiggins’ absence.

“I don’t think that’s what anybody is planning for,” Myers said when asked if Wiggins would miss a long portion of the rest of the season. “But we’ll leave that in its own place. That’s not the expectation. I think what you’re asking is – could he remain out for a long, long time? I don’t think that’s happening. I’m going to leave that alone. Hopefully, when he gets back, whatever words he would like to say on it, which I don’t think will be much since it’s his private life, he will do.”

Kendrick Perkins Says Warriors’ Title Hopes Are Finished

If you ask former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, the Dubs are finished, regardless if they get Wiggins back or not.

“Okay, so when I look at the Golden State Warriors… they are dead bird, tall grass. They are done, Perkins told Stephen A. Smith on the March 13 edition of First Take. “I’m not saying that they’re not going to make the playoffs, they’re going to get into the playoffs. But, let’s be real here. Their expectations are (to win) a championship. The only reason I say that is because when you’re the defending champs, when you’re the Golden State Warriors, and you have that much pride that we know them to have, they want to defend that honor. I’m looking at them right now, and no, they’re not a championship team.