Warriors Fans Clowned For Low IQ Over Mistaken Identity Gaffe

Depending on their view of the team ahead of the NBA trade deadline, Golden State Warriors fans were either overjoyed at the team’s non-movement on Thursday or irate that another difference-maker or backup center wasn’t added to the roster.

For those of the latter persuasion, yelling about it on Twitter is always an option and one that is definitely being taken en masse. Alas, some among that particular segment of Dub Nation have been venting their frustrations to an unfortunately-named “technologist” who just wants to tweet about computers.

That man — Bob Myers, and he’s clapping back at Warriors fans in a big, bad way.

“I wonder what the average IQ is of the Golden Warrior fans–dozens of them–who follow me on Twitter thinking I’m the GM named Bob Myers, after checking my profile which says I’m a computer programmer,” he tweeted. “Then they dive right in tweeting about trades they think I should make.”

Warriors Fans Keep It Coming





Play



KNICKS at WARRIORS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 10, 2022 Stream More Live Games With NBA LEAGUE PASS: app.link.nba.com/e/subscribe_now Subscribe to the NBA: on.nba.com/2JX5gSN 2022-02-11T05:39:00Z

Although the other Bob Myers — who really ought to consider switching up his Twitter handle at this point — is doing his best to make the distinction between himself and Golden State’s GM clear, “Golden Warriors” fans aren’t done with him yet. They’re now replying to his call-out tweet in droves.

“You had a chance to get a big before the trade deadline but you didn’t and now you’re complaining about us being mad at you!!!!” read one response. “Ohh the irony!!!!”

“Exactly what Bob Myers would say to avoid heat,” joked a second commenter.

“Why did you name yourself ‘Bob Myers?’ Also, you should get another big to backup Looney. We’ve been telling you all season long esp when Draymond got hurt. Bad planning on your part, Bob. Maybe you should resign,” added a third Dubs fan.

“Look, after an absolutely abysmal effort at the trade deadline, I’d also try to hide my true identity. You and the front office need to get your act together and get us a decent big man. Enough excuses Bob!” wrote another.

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Kuminga Continues to Raise Eyebrows

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga faced a tall task during his club’s Thursday loss to the New York Knicks, squaring off with 2021 All-Star Julius Randle and emergent big man Mitchell Robinson in the frontcourt. For the most part, though, he was equal to the task.

In 36 minutes of action, Kuminga scored 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting and made two of his three attempts from deep. It was the 19-year-old’s fifth-straight game of double-digit scoring. He also added five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot.

Consequently, Golden State outscored New York by eight points when we has on the court.

For the month of February, Kuminga is now averaging 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while connecting on 56.6% of his shot attempts. The Warriors’ net swing when he’s on the floor over that span is a whopping 17.2 points per 100 possessions.

READ NEXT: