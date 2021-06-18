Warriors Could Consider Taking NCAA’s Best Shooting Guard in NBA Draft

If the Golden State Warriors get lucky, then they could have two first-round picks in the NBA draft.

Thanks to a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors could receive the T-Wolves’ top-three protected pick. Even if not, they will still have their own first-round pick, which can be no worse than No. 14.

In the draft, Golden State needs to find talent that can help them now but also be a part of their future, especially as they consider what direction to take the franchise with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson getting older. But the duo of Curry and Thompson can still make the Warriors a threat in the league. They just need help.

One player that the Warriors could look to take in the draft who could help now is Oregon’s Chris Duarte.

Many mock drafts have Duarte being taken mid to late first-round, but his shooting prowess could help him go earlier.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Duarte’s Background

Duarte looks to join the NBA after starring at Oregon as one of its star players. The 6-foot, 6-inch senior shooting guard played for the Ducks for two seasons. Prior to Oregon, he played for Northwest Florida State College in the NJCAA.

This past season, Duarte averaged 17.1 points, 2.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 34.1 minutes per game. He played and started in 26 games, was the team’s leading scorer and was second in minutes. These numbers helped earn him the honors of being named the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year and the Associated Press Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Duarte’s Game

The shooting guard was an effective and reliable scorer at Oregon. He was not only one of the Ducks’ most efficient scorers with a shooting percentage of 53.2%, but he was also the team’s best 3-point shooter, connecting on 42.4% of his 3-point attempts. At 1.9 steals per game, he also proved himself as an active defender.





Play



Chris Duarte 2021 NCAA tournament highlights Chris Duarte helped Oregon reach the Sweet 16 in the 2021 NCAA tournament. Duarte scored 23 points in the Ducks' upset over No. 2 Iowa in the second round. Watch Duarte's full March Madness highlights here. Watch highlights, game recaps, and much more from the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament on the official… 2021-05-01T16:31:26Z

Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area said that Duarte is reminiscent of a player Warriors fans know well, Klay Thompson — notably a “young Thompson coming out of Washington State.” He also expressed his belief in Duarte’s NBA readiness:

Duarte’s skills should translate immediately to the NBA. He has shown he is a multi-dimensional shooter, a savvy driver who makes up for his lack of athleticism with physicality and a tough defender who forces turnovers through effort and intensity.

With those kinds of skills, Duarte could make a name for himself in the NBA as a 3-and-D player — which is exactly the kind of player Golden State could use. Thompson may be expected to return this upcoming season, but having Duarte on the roster could give the Warriors support they need right away.

Duarte’s Limitations

While Duarte is looking to become an NBA rookie this upcoming season, he is already 24 years old. This could be a turn-off for some teams and limit his growth and ceiling as a player. But it could also be a benefit for teams who want someone who is experienced and ready-to-contribute as opposed to a younger prospect who still has a lot to learn.

NBADraft.net notes his limited athleticism and lack of speed as two weaknesses. As a senior at Oregon, Duarte averaged 2.3 turnovers per game, so he will also need to work on taking care of the ball to ensure he can stay on the court when he gets minutes.

READ NEXT: Warriors NBA Free Agency Rumors: 4x All-Star a Top Target