‘Process’ Era Lottery Pick Could Be Targeted by Warriors in Free Agency: Analyst

Regardless of how the Golden State Warriors‘ 2022-23 campaign ends, there’s little doubt that a handful of key personnel losses last summer played a part in the team’s struggles. Though not the biggest name to head for greener grass, Nemanja Bjelica’s return to Europe was a clear setback for the second unit.

The veteran’s long-range shooting ability, sneaky versatility and high basketball IQ made him an important part of the Warriors’ bench, particularly during the regular season.

Having clearly lacked some of those things in the pivot throughout the current campaign, the Warriors’ front office could pursue a sharpshooting, playmaking big man in the coming offseason. To that end, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley pitched another Euro baller as a possible target.

Namely, Oklahoma City Thunder center and ‘Process’ era lottery pick Dario Saric, who will be an unrestricted free agent.

B/R: Soon-to-Be Free Agent Dario Saric Could ‘Soak Up Minutes’ in Multiple Roles for the Warriors

Dario Saric Highlights (21 pts 8 rebs 7/11 FG) | Feb 28 | SAC vs OKC #nba #nbahighlights Most impressive performances of the game day – NBAdviser Highlights 2023-03-01T06:13:53Z

In a feature identifying potential free-agent options this offseason, Buckley noted that “the best targets for Golden State are the ones who can fill multiple roles.” And given his status as a big who can “soak up minutes” as either a four-man or a five, the analyst zeroed in on Saric.

Noted Buckley on Saric’s multifaceted game:

The 29-year-old doesn’t quite shoot enough threes to fit the label of a stretch big (career 3.7 attempts per game), but he makes them at a high enough clip to attract some attention outside. In four of his last five seasons played — he lost the 2021-22 campaign to a torn ACL — he has shot at least 35 percent outside and twice cleared 39 percent. Saric has some downhill driving in his game, too, and he provides a pinch of passing. It wouldn’t be shocking if Golden State’s movement-based system brought out his best.

Splitting time between the Phoenix Suns and OKC in 2022-23, Saric averaged 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.1 minutes per game. However, the former No. 12 overall pick shot 46% from the field and 39% from three-point range. He also finished the year with the best net rating teamwide (11.0).

Additionally, Saric was a 15-7-3 guy with the team that drafted him — the Philadelphia 76ers — during the 2017-18 season.

The Dubs saw firsthand what the Croatian national was capable of during a March 7 loss to the Thunder, when he scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and added five boards and a steal off the bench.

Ex-Warrior Bjelica Is Still Trying to Find Himself After Injury

When Bjelica signed with Fenerbahce over the summer, it was hoped that he’d play a big role in the club’s march back to the top of European basketball. And while the Turkish powerhouse is currently the BSL’s No. 2 team with a 20-5 record and a EuroLeague quarter-finalist, the ex-Warrior hasn’t contributed much to the effort.

Rather, Bjelica has been dealing with a calf injury since August and only just made his season debut for Fenerbahce in March. Since then, he has struggled to make an impact in limited action for head coach Dimitrios Itoudis.

Over a combined eight appearances across all competitions, Bjelica is averaging 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per outing.