Warriors’ Draymond Green Voices Disgust Amid Andrew Wiggins’ Extended Absence

Andrew Wiggins hasn’t suited up for the Golden State Warriors in over a month due to a personal issue. He last appeared in Golden State’s February 13 matchup with the Washington Wizards. With the former All-Star sidelined for the extended period of time, fans and media members have begun to speculate to why he’s been out.

His teammate Draymond Green has had enough of the rumors. He said so on a recent episode of his podcast, where he slammed anyone who has been prying at Wiggins‘ personal matter.

“I want to let you all know about how absolutely ridiculous most of you people are at life,” Green said on the March 21 edition of The Draymond Green Show. “The fact that a rumor about Andrew Wiggins — I don’t know if it’s true. I’m not here to confirm whether it’s true or not. I really don’t care, like it ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Andrew Wiggins’ Absence from Warriors is ‘No one’s Business’

The former Defensive Player of the Year hammered home his stance on those spreading rumors regarding Wiggins’ absence. He went on to say it’s none of his business, nor is it the business of any fans or media members.

“You hear stuff like that, and you care for like him and her, like and their children. So I care from that perspective. But whether what y’all said is true or not really has no bearing on my life nor does it have any bearing on your life. The fact that people are so bad at evaluating basketball that you start to run with someone’s personal life, trying to decide why they’re not playing basketball,” Green said. “I’m not here whether to say it’s true or false. I don’t know — not my business. But point being, it’s not yours either.”

Warriors’ Draymond Green is Disgusted with Wiggins Rumors

Green later explained that he believes there’s no evidence to the rumors that have been going around about Wiggins’ family situation. He then called the speculation “cringeworthy” and said it’s made him lose hope for humanity.

“Y’all are so thirsty to know what’s going on in someone’s life that that becomes the thing. You better have some cold hard evidence if you’re going to make that a thing. And, quite frankly, I’ve just seen people talking. I’ve seen no evidence of anything. … That’s insane. That’s nuts. … With no confirmation or nothing. Sometimes people disgust me. We live in a disgusting world. … Like I said, whether it’s true or false, I don’t know if the world will ever know. Quite frankly, I don’t think it matters for the world to know if it is or isn’t. … People’s kids have to live with that. … It’s cringeworthy. … It actually makes me lose more and more hope for humanity.”

Wiggins has been in The Bay since early 2020, when he was traded to the Dubs from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former No. 1 overall pick has appeared in just 37 of Golden State’s 73 games this season. When he has played, he’s been nails. The 28-year-old averages 17.1 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.6% from deep.