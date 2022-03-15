Warriors Draymond Green Sets Twitter Ablaze With Bold Claim in Return

After 32 games, Draymond Green finally returns to the Warriors on March 14 against the Wizards. Before the game, Steve Kerr said that Green would be capped at 20 minutes, as he works his way back after a back injury that could linger if not treated properly.

The Michigan State product has been vocal all season in regards to winning the Defensive Player of Year award. Green has only played in 35 games this year, and with only 13 games left in the season, he won’t be able to crack the 50-game mark for the season. However, that doesn’t mean Green thinks he’s out of the running for winning the DPOY this season.

After shootaround on the morning of March 14, Green spoke to the media and was asked if he still believed he could win DPOY.

“Yeah, I’ve seen guys win with not many more games played than I’m going to play.”

However, that is not true. According to Basketball Reference, if Green were to win the award, he would have played the fewest games to win. Green’s favorite target, Rudy Gobert, won the award during the 2017-18 season with only 68% of the season that he played in. If Green plays the rest of games this season, he will finish around 58% played.

Green continued and went on to call out the entire league, as he says he hasn’t seen anyone make a legitimate case to run away with the award.

“I don’t know what league everybody else been watching, but I have not seen anyone solidify themselves as the Defensive Player of the Year.

When I look around the league Mikal Bridges has been really good defensively, and Jaren Jackson has picked it up defensively. But, I don’t think anyone has solidified themselves. I think we can all agree through 34 [32] games it was already solidified. So yeah, I think I can win.”

Can Draymond Green still win Defensive Player of the Year this season?#DubNation #draymondgreen pic.twitter.com/AbzD7byxZh — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) March 14, 2022

Green’s claim set Twitter on fire, as people were outraged to the thought that he still had a chance to win after missing such a large portion of the season.

If they give DPOY to Draymond after playing less than 50 games, just start calling it the kids choice award… that would be embarrassing for the league. pic.twitter.com/a2vJBQWaV9 — Daran 🤦🏾‍♂️ (@DaranFaust) March 14, 2022

Gobert lives rent free in his head bro it’s laughable pic.twitter.com/w45JKphpah — Stifle-Tower27 (@BrandonGomex47) March 14, 2022

Vegas Is Counting Draymond Green Out

It seems from the general consensus that Bam Adebayo should be a serious candidate to win the Defensive Player of Year award.

Even Vegas seems to agree.

Caesar's has Bam Adebayo at +250 for DPOY and Draymond Green at +5000. Bam has missed 25 games. Draymond has missed 33 and is expected back Monday. I don't get this. Not one bit. Draymond was better than Bam, and if he's missed too much time, so has Bam. pic.twitter.com/U7HnojkFUu — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) March 12, 2022

As Sam Quinn of CBS Sports mentions, Adebayo has missed his own chunk of games. However, according to Vegas, the Heat center is projected second most likely to win the award at +250.

It definitely feels conjecture as to who should be under serious consideration and who should not. Compared with Adebayo, Green is on pace to miss about ten more games, yet he seems to be out of the running already.

Green Is Expected to Play on Minutes Restriction

As previously mentioned, Green will be under a strict cap in minutes, in hopes of getting him ready for the postseason. After shootaround, Green tells reporters he expects to be around 20 minutes for the next week.

Draymond Green says he expects to be on a 20-23 minute restriction for the next week or so. He’s been doing 4 -8 minute spurts in scrimmages. He says he’s usually against minute restrictions, but is inviting of this one.“Sometimes you need someone to protect you from yourself.” — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) March 14, 2022

The forward has been known to be against minutes restrictions, as he previously said before. However with back injuries, they may linger and the consensus belief is they should approach this with cautious optimism going forward.