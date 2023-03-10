Warriors Star Draymond Green Recipient of Cheap Shot From Dillon Brooks

The beef between Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and Memphis guard Dillon Brooks continues to escalate, with the two going at each other after Thursday night’s matchup.

Brooks got in Green’s face during the game and followed it up with some harsh postgame comments, referencing the altercation between Green and Jordan Poole prior to the season.

“These are my guys. We grew it all together. I ain’t out there getting into physical altercations with my teammates,” Brooks said. “I sit there and talk to them, not break them down but build them up.”

Prior to the start of the season, video was released of Green punching Poole during practice. He spent some time away from the team but the duo have mostly put the incident behind them. Green said in January that their relationship was still a “work in progress.”

“We go to work every day together,” Green said. “Our lockers are right next to each other, that never changed. We ride the same buses together, we change in the same locker room on the road together — none of that has changed.

“Did it change our relationship, of course. Absolutely. That’s still a work in progress. I’ll always be willing to continue to do that work because I was wrong.”

Brooks’ Interview Comments Sparked Latest Round of Trash Talk

The latest wave of trash talk came after Brooks alluded to Green — a four-time NBA champ — being a system player for the Warriors. He also doubled down on his disdain for the Warriors franchise.

“I don’t like Draymond at all,” Brooks said in an interview with ESPN. “I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is.

“He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”

Brooks Declares He’s Better Player Than Draymond

Green has done his part in the beef, calling out Brooks on his podcast after his latest comments, citing his resume.

“You talk a lot now, so if you had four rings, sure, you’d talk a lot more,” Green said. “Four All-Stars, you’d probably talk a bit more. Defensive Player of the Year? Damn sure would talk more. Two Olympic gold medals? You definitely would be talking. Because that would mean that you beat Team USA, and we all know how that goes.”

Brooks said the comments didn’t bother him because he feels like he brings more to the table than Green.

“No, because I know I’m a better player than him,” Brooks said. “I can do the same stuff that he does. That’s easy. That’s just showing up to work. Me, I try to score. I try to figure out plays. I try to call out plays for my team. Just the fact that he was trying to pin my teammates against me, that was a low blow. So that’s what type of player he is.”

The Grizzlies and Warriors are both battling for position in the Western Conference standings. Memphis is playing without embattled superstar Ja Morant but are the No. 3 seed at 39-26. Golden State is on a three-game skid, which has them at as the No. 6 seed with a 34-33 record.