Draymond Green Delivers NSFW Rant on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Warriors Win

The Golden State Warriors picked up a rare road win when they down the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. The January 30 matchup saw the Dubs hold off a late push from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder. Golden State held on for the 128-120 victory, moving their record to 26-24 on the season.

Gilgeous-Alexander did what he’s done all year, and poured in the points, scoring 31. He also dished out 7 assists and secured 4 rebounds.

The OKC star has caught the attention of many around the NBA, including Golden State’s Draymond Green.

“The way he’s handled the situation says a lot about his character,” Green told Anthony Slater of the Athletic. “He’s kind of been a young vet since his second year here. A lot of guys want something else. He’s taken it head on and embraced it. I respect him for that.”

The four-time NBA champ detailed what makes SGA so difficult to defend.

“He gets to his spot just as good as anybody in the league,” Green said. “He’s strong as s—. I didn’t realize how strong he’s gotten. Physical, not ducking no contact. Just getting to his spot and getting what he wants. Just delivers his shoulder, gets to his spot and he’s 6-foot-7.”

The 24-year-old has been playing the best basketball of his four-year career this season. He’s appeared in 46 of Oklahoma City’s 50 games so far, playing 35.6 minutes each time. Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 51% from the field and 36.8% from deep.

Draymond Green Praises Andrew Wiggins After Warriors Win

Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t the only player that received some praise from Green on January 30. The Warriors forward also shined some light on his teammate Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins had missed three of the previous four games with an injury, before returning to the lineup against the Thunder. Green spoke on the value of having Wiggins back on the floor, following Monday’s win.

“He definitely had a pretty good night. You know, I think it was just good to see him back aggressive, Green said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “You know, when he first came back, he seemed a little timid, which is usually the case when people come off a long layoff. I don’t know if timid is the right word, but, you know you’re just trying to find your legs, find your footing, find your spots, and different things. It was could to see him aggressive tonight. He was that way on both sides of the ball.”

Draymond was happy to see Wiggins play aggressive tonight pic.twitter.com/Ajlg1jxYWm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2023

Draymond Green Expected to Leave Warriors for Lakers: Source

Green’s contract with the Warriors is expected to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent and free to choose where he plays basketball next year.

Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney spoke with a Western Conference General Manager who believes the former Defensive Player of the Year’s time with the Dubs is coming to an end.

“Hard to say what you could get for Draymond at this point because he can be a free agent, and everyone assumes he’s going to the (Los Angeles) Lakers next summer,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “You’d probably have to take back a bad contract to move him, and they’re not going to see that as being worth it, so he’s not going anywhere. But it is a big shadow over that team. They’ve had injuries and some bad personnel decisions, but the Draymond thing is still there.”