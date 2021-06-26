Warrior Draymond Green Gets Brutally Honest With Critics of His Game

Draymond Green is apparently fed up with critics asking why he doesn’t shoot the ball more often.

The Golden State Warriors big man lashed out at critics in an appearance on HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” using some very choice language to explain the reason behind his rather unselfish play. In the midst of a general discussion about what makes a good leader, Green argued that his ability to delegate the team’s offensive duties to his future Hall of Fame teammate is a good thing, not a defect of his own game.

Green Gets Salty With His Critics

The discussion on Friday’s show included comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler, who said she believes the ability to delegate responsibilities is the sign of a true leader. That sparked a strong response from Green, who went on an expletive-filled rant about people who have criticized him for doing the same thing during Warriors games.

“For instance, people say, ‘Draymond you should shoot!’ But if I can get Steph Curry the ball for a f***ing shot, why would I shoot?! You’re actually a f***ing idiot for thinking I should shoot, because I can get him the shot and if he’s half open, it’s better than anyone else in the world — if he’s half open!”

Green Defends His Game

While Green acknowledges that he is better fit with a non-shooting role on offense, he has been rather high on his abilities at the other end of the court. Earlier this year, following a win over the Utah Jazz in which he notched a triple-double with 11 points, 12 assists, and 12 rebounds, Green said he saw himself as the best defender in the game.

“I don’t think there’s anyone better than me defensively,” Green said to reporters via NBC Sports. “That’s always been the way I’ve felt. That’s not gonna change now.”