Draymond Green Implies That Warriors’ Teammate Should Be in the Rotation

The Golden State Warriors have emerged from their beginning of the season drought by winning their last two games against the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons. The Warriors started their season 0-2 after getting blown out by both the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

With more wins come more celebrations from the bench supporting their fellow teammates on the court. After a post by the Warriors displaying some of Bazemore’s moves, Warriors’ Draymond Green might have hinted that the forward should be getting some playing time.

Green Thinks Baze Should Be In

Kent Bazemore hasn’t made an appearance on the court for the Warriors for the team’s latest two wins against the Bulls and the Pistons. Nevertheless, the forward has been making his presence known on the sideline and has exhibited some pretty remarkable celebrations hyping his team on Tuesday night.

The Warriors official Instagram page even created a highlight reel of Bazemore’s celebrations as they posted them on their page captioning it: “Baze’s bench celebrations were in midseason form last night (laughing emoji).”

However, Warriors’ star center Draymond Green, who has yet to make his season debut, commented under the post saying: “Probably should be on the court doing them though.”

From the comment, it seems like it’s safe to assume that Green believes that Bazemore should be in the Warriors’ rotation. Coming from an ex-Defensive Player of the Year, that speaks volumes.

What Role Could Bazemore Have?

Steve Kerr discussed Bazemore’s playing time, saying “His time is going to come.” in a press conference on Monday per the Warriors’ SoundCloud.

“I’ve talked to him about that,” said Kerr. “He’s going to play, it just has to happen organically. Right now, we’re trying to figure out who our team is. I know what Kent can do. I’ve watched him play for years. We’re trying to take a look at some other guys — trying to find some rotations. Right now, he’s on the outside looking in. But he knows that eventually he’ll be in there.”

Bazemore signed a minimum contract with the team back in November and it might be arguable that the forward might have the potential to start this season. At the moment it doesn’t seem to be imaginable being that it would mean that he would have to replace guard Damion Lee. Lee has earned his spot in the lineup after making some substantial plays and stepping up for the Warriors so far this season. Lee even made the game-winning shot against the Bulls which gave the Warriors their first win of the season.

Possibly, as soon as Friday Bazemore could make an appearance in the Warriors’ rotation along with Green hopefully making his season debut.

