Warriors Star Draymond Green Escalates Beef With Ja Morant

The war of words between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Grizzlies star Ja Morant escalated on social media Saturday, with the two trading jabs and escalating their beef.

The back-and-forth started over some comments Warriors guard Klay Thompson made following the championship win, taking aim at Morant’s teammate, Jaren Jackson.

“Strength in numbers is alive and well,” Thompson told reporters after the win. “There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘Strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season, and it pissed me off so much. I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Freakin’ bum. I had to watch that. I’m like, ‘This freakin’ clown.’

“Sorry, that memory just popped up. Gonna mock us? You ain’t ever been there before. We’ve been there before, we know what it takes. So to be here again, hold that.”

Ja Morant Exchanges Words With Draymond Green Online

That led to Morant chiming in, building on their rivalry that revved up during the Western Conference semifinals.

“Got a lot of real estate,” Morant wrote on Twitter, referring to his Grizzlies living “rent-free” in the Warriors’ heads.

That comment didn’t sit well with Green, who came at Morant on Twitter.

“We traded that real estate in [Ja Morant],” Green tweeted. “The property value was higher in Boston.”

We traded that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston https://t.co/X7Du6zSiZF — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 19, 2022

That prompted a challenge from Morant, who wants the Warriors for a Chirstmas Day showcase game in Memphis.

“A Grizzlies-Warriors Christmas game in San Francisco is all but guaranteed at this point,” one fan wrote. Morant responded: “Nah in da M. bring em to da trenches.”

Green responded with some additional shade and a reminder for Morant.

“The champs play at home Young! Christmas Day…” Green tweeted in response.

Draymond Green Revenge Tour Continues on Social Media

Play

Draymond Green Postgame Interview – Game 6 – Warriors vs Celtics | 2022 NBA Finals Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics – Full Game 6 Highlights | June 16, 2022 | 2022 NBA Finals 🏆SHOP WARRIORS CHAMPIONSHIP MERCH! hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlights #HouseofHighlights #NBA #HoH 2022-06-17T05:24:47Z

Green has been on a tear since winning his fourth title with the Warriors, making it very clear he’s kept the receipts from the criticism Golden State has received.

“I told y’all on there before, don’t let us win — everybody got mad at me for cussing with my kids up here, but you know the rest — championship, and they let us win a championship, and you going to hear about it,” Green said after Game 6.

Green has gone on a social media tirade, calling out everyone from Kendrick Perkins, to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, and certain Celtics players. Green had a bumpy series and was even seneraded by the Boston crowd with “F–k you Draymond” chants. He embraced being able to seal the title on the Celtics’ floor.

“It means a lot,” Green said when asked about winning in front of the Boston Crowd. “This fan base gave me a hard time, a really hard time. And to come here and get a win is awesome, I appreciate this fanbase, they brought incredible energy, gotta give kudos to them. We did what we do, welcome back to the Warriors Invitational, baby! This is what we do.”

Green has earned it, so expect some additional noteworthy comments out of the Warriors defensive general in the coming days.