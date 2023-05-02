Warriors’ Draymond Green Gets Candid on Jordan Poole’s Playoff Struggles

Jordan Poole wasn’t able to give the Golden State Warriors much in their opening-round series against the Sacramento Kings. What was a lackluster regular-season for the 23-year-old carried over into the playoffs.

Despite Poole’s unreliable production in the first round, his teammate, Draymond Green, had nothing but good things to say about his attitude in Game 7 against the Kings.

“I know a lot of people will slander Jordan Poole, but his demeanor tonight was incredible,” Green said on the April 30 edition of “The Draymond Green Show.” “71-64, we’re in a timeout. He came into the timeout, and he said, ‘Hey, man. They getting a little tight now. All of a sudden, floaters short, shots short. They’re getting a little tight, turn the pressure up now.’ We fed off that energy. It was huge.”

Poole averaged just 12.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game vs. Sacramento. Though the scoring was a bit low by his standards, the real issue came in his efficiency. Golden State’s No. 3 shot just 33.8% from the field and 25.7% from beyond the arc.

His production has fallen off a cliff in comparison to last postseason where he scored 17 points per game on 50.8/39.1 shooting splits.

Warriors’ Draymond Green Has Learned From Incident With Jordan Poole

Green’s defense of Poole may come as a surprise to many, as the two have had a rocky relationship to say the least. Prior to the season, video surfaced of Green punching Poole in the face during a Warriors practice.

The 33-year-old explained that he’s had to work to earn the young guard’s respect, in the months after the incident.

He told “The Atheltic’s” Shams Charania that he’s had to take a different approach to leadership moments with Poole, ever since.

“I felt like I had to earn my voice. A voice isn’t given. For me, I wanted to do things to earn that back…I took a step back … three or four steps back, and just kind of let things play out,” Green explained, during a recent interview.

Green later pinpointed the moment where he first layed into Poole, after the team’s January 27 win over the Toronto Raptors.

“That moment happened leading into the All-Star break … I felt like it was important to have that moment,” he explained. “But I also felt it had to be at the right time. We hadn’t put many wins together all year in a row, and so you try to feel out the right time. We were on a home stand, trying to put wins together. I feel that was the time that you try to reinsert yourself.”

Warriors Never Found How Draymond Green Video Leaked

Green discussed his altercation with Poole, during an appearance on the “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast last month. He explained that the source of the leak was never found, despite an investigation into the footage’s release.

“No, not at all,” Green told Chris Haynes and Marc Stein on the April 11 episode. “I was never really given a concrete answer on how it came about. But anything else that gets investigated you get to concrete things, right? Like, this is what we got to in our investigation. That’s that and it doesn’t end until you reach a concrete place. That wasn’t the case with this investigation. Could it have been the case if I pressed the issue? Probably so. Probably we could have gotten all the way to the bottom of it if I pressed the issue or Rich Paul pressed the issue. We could have gotten all the way to the bottom of it I’m sure. But in hindsight and even looking at it now, I didn’t want to get to the bottom of it. I didn’t want to chase ‘Oh man, who leaked this?’ Is there a way for me to find out where this league came from? If I do find [out], what I’m going to do? Am I going to sue someone? No. If I find out the organization leaked it, am I going to sue the Golden State Warriors? Of course not.”