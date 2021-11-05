Warriors’ Star Has Had ‘Flirtations’ With Lakers, Other West Rivals

Life after the Golden State Warriors is hard to feature for any of the team’s core Big 3, who together have defined a dynasty. But at least one Dubs’ star is said now to be managing something of a wandering eye.

Michael Scotto, on the USA Today Sports “HoopsHype” podcast that aired Wednesday, November 3, discussed the future of the Warriors’ star players with Anthony Slater, of The Athletic. There was a specific focus on forward Draymond Green, though the two NBA insiders sifted through the situations of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, as well.

“Once Draymond started going on ‘The Shop’ more with LeBron James, I think some people wondered if the (Los Angeles) Lakers would trade for him,” Scotto said. “It would feel weird if Steph, Draymond and Klay weren’t on the same team together. It would almost feel (like) sacrilege.”

“I think Steph will be. Klay is locked in,” Slater countered. “You’ve got to see how he looks coming off the Achilles and ACL injuries. Draymond has two years left. Like you said, he’s had some flirtations with the Lakers, and even the Blazers a bit.”

A Long 2 Years Has Opened Window For Possible Green Exit

Like in any relationship, personal or professional, partners can grow stale and outside attention may be welcomed.

The Warriors’ Big 3 scratched together a historic half-decade stretch, playing their way to the best regular season record in history in 2015-16 amid a run to five straight NBA Finals appearances that included three championship rings.

But the last two titles, and the final three championship appearances, were aided substantially by All-NBA forward Kevin Durant. Green and Durant suffered a public falling out in the 2018-19 campaign, and Golden State fell short of a fourth ring that season after Durant was hurt in the playoffs against the Toronto Raptors.

The same Finals series that claimed Durant’s Achilles tendon was also responsible for the ACL tear Thompson suffered in his knee, and the Warriors have never been the same since. Curry broke his left hand the following year and Green struggled alone through a 15-win season that saw the Warriors finish dead last in the Western Conference.

Last season was an improvement, as Curry returned to rare form and won his second scoring title. However, Thompson went down for another year before he could even get started, this time with an Achilles tendon rupture of his own. The Dubs fell an overtime period short of the NBA Playoffs, and the basketball version of purgatory continued in the Bay.

Dubs’ Championship Window Appears Very Much Open This Season

For the first time in three seasons, things are looking up in Golden State, and the sky truly does appear the limit.

The Warriors are off to a blistering 6-1 start, tied for the best record in the NBA heading into Thursday, November 4, a night which the Dubs have off. Thompson is slated to return around Christmas time, but in his stead a cast of supporting characters led by third-year sharpshooter Jordan Poole are stepping up to fill the void left by his absence.

Green continues to look as tough and brilliant as ever on the defensive side of the ball, even if his offensive game isn’t what it once was. At 31 years old, Green still has two years remaining on a four-year, $100 million contract, though the final season is a player option, per Spotrac.

The former Defensive Player of the Year’s relentless energy and effort on that side of the ball make him a strong candidate for contenders over the next few years to come. A team like the Lakers would be able to use Green’s defense and consistent leadership around James and the revolving door of role players likely to roll through L.A. as the King’s career winds down.

Further north, perennial All-Star Damian Lillard has been looking for a force like Green across his entire NBA tenure. Also on the HoopsHype podcast Wednesday, Slater said that Lillard “has been obsessed” with bringing Green to Portland over the past few seasons.

All suitors will have to wait at least a year, if not two, for a crack at Green, and maybe longer should the Warriors realize their potential this season and make a deep playoff run.

Curry, age 33, and Thompson, age 31, both appear to have some years left in their shooting legs. The Warriors have at least discussed the possibility of trading some of their young assets for a fourth star, which could bolster the team’s title chances even more and provide further incentive for Green to stay put.

In the meantime, Dubs fans may as well just sit back and enjoy what’s left of the guaranteed ride, because it should be an entertaining one.