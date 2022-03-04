Warriors Draymond Green Rips ‘Pathetic’ Lakers Fanbase

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Green Possibly Nearing Return After Long Absence From Warriors Lineup

While Green had plenty of words for the Lakers faithful, he had nary a thing to share as far as his health status is concerned or the timetable for his potential return to the court.

Green went down with a back issue on January 9 and has missed 25 consecutive games since. The Warriors have a win/loss record of 14-11 over that stretch, including losses in seven of their last nine outings.

But the news isn’t all bad. Anthony Slater of The Athletic posted video Wednesday of Green practicing while traveling with the Dubs on their current four-game road trip. Also part of that practice session was another key Warriors player whose 2021-22 season has been marred by injury problems.

Draymond Green getting in some post practice work in Dallas after a 3-on-3 scrimmage that included James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/QnfT2dcNVE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2022

“Draymond Green getting in some post practice work in Dallas after a 3-on-3 scrimmage that included James Wiseman,” Slater tweeted.

ESPN’s Marc Spears Says Warriors in Trouble in Western Conference

Due to the extended absences of not only Green and Wiseman, but also shooting guard Klay Thompson during the early portion of the season and wing defender Andre Iguodala across most of the year, much of the burden to keep Golden State on track has fallen to Steph Curry.

NBA analyst Marc Spears said on the Tuesday edition of ESPN’s Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast that it is time for the Warriors to be concerned, as their status near the top of the Western Conference continues to be further compromised by inconsistency and losing.

“I’m watching the Warriors and starting to get a little nervous for them,” Spears said. “The Warriors had a horrible February, they split February. They’re not playing good basketball right now.”

With a record of 43-20 for the season, Golden State is clinging to a half-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed in the West. Based on his comments, the idea that the surging Grizzlies will ultimately overtake the Warriors in the standing is a forgone conclusion for Spears.

His primary concern is actually whether the Utah Jazz might be capable of closing the gap and dragging the Dubs all the way down to the No. 4 position by the time the postseason begins. The Jazz trail the Warriors by just three games in the current NBA standings after Golden State’s loss Thursday night to the Dallas Mavericks.

“I wonder if the Jazz — if the Warriors keep playing like this — can get within reach,” Spears continued. “There is time, and the Warriors are probably playing the worst basketball amongst the top eight teams in the Western Conference right now.”