Draymond Green Issues Statement on LeBron James Ahead of Warriors-Lakers

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have a second-round date with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. After eliminating the Sacramento Kings in a 120-100 win at Golden 1 Center, Green discussed what he expects against James and the Lakers.

“Totally different team than they’ve been the last couple of years,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Ever since they made those trades at the deadline they’ve been an incredible team…LeBron is playing more off the ball than he ever has in his career, which I applaud. It’s hard for a guy like that to make that transition and he’s seamlessly done it, and it’s helped their team. Not that LeBron holding the ball is a problem, but it’s just allowed other guys to do more. So, they’re playing with confidence… It’ll be a tough series, but that’s what you expect as you move forward in the playoffs.”

The 33-year-old was later asked of the consistency of both his Warriors squad and James, and how it’s allowed them to compete at a high level for so long. He first detailed how much hinges on the competitiveness of both parties, but then had a strong message for those looking to “turn the page.”

“Stop trying to turn the page on us so fast. Stop trying to turn the page on Bron so fast. We get so caught up in what’s the next thing that we don’t appreciate the current. Then you get to the next thing and looking back like ‘Man I wish we still had that, I wish we could still see this.’ So for me and our guys, we’re going to appreciate this every step of the way.”

Klay Thompson Calls Lakers-Warriors a ‘Dream Come True’

Green isn’t the only member of the Dubs looking forward to facing off against James and the Lakers. Star guard Klay Thompson called the second-round matchup a “dream come true,” after Sunday’s closeout win.

“Warriors-Lakers, it’s been a long time since they’ve seen each other in the playoffs. I know I’m personally excited. I get to play in front of my father and my mother and some of my best friends and go down to SoCal after our home stand,” Thompson told reporters via CBS Sports YouTube channel. “It’s just a dream come true. I’ve waited for this for 12 years.”

Golden State’s No. 11 went on to call the matchup “special” due to the sheer talent involved on both sides.

“It’s special,” Thompson continued. “Play LeBron [James] in the Finals four times – obviously one of the greatest to ever play, and Anthony Davis is right there as well, played A.D. in the playoffs too, and they have – watching that last series against Memphis – it looks like they’re gelling.”

Stephen Curry says Lakers are ‘Huge Test’ for Warriors

The Warriors wouldn’t even be thinking about the Lakers had it not been for Stephen Curry’s 50 points in Game 7 against Sacramento.

His offensive outburst set an NBA record for most points ever scored in a Game 7, surpassing former-Warrior Kevin Durant.

During his walk-off interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Curry was quick to shift his attention to Los Angeles, claiming that the Lakers will be a “huge test” for the Dubs.

“They’re playing unbelievable. All the pieces fit. It’s going to be a huge test for us,” Curry explained via House of Highlights on YouTube.