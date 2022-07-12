Draymond Green Receives ‘Mind-Blowing’ Honor this Offseason

Draymond Green is no stranger to winning awards or being honored in the sport of basketball. In his 10-year NBA career, the forward has won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, made four All-Star games, won four NBA championships, and been named to the All-NBA Defensive First Team four times as well. He also has won two Olympic gold medals and one national player of the year in college. But now, the Golden State Warriors forward has earned an incredible honor from where he played college basketball, Michigan State University.

In 2007, a four-star high school basketball recruit Draymond Green signed his letter of intent to play for Coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State University. He chose the school over University of Michigan and Kentucky, among others. Green played all four seasons for the Spartans and now has the honor of being inducted to the 2022 Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame Class.

Green enters the class with nine other former Spartans and shared a statement about what the induction means to him.

Draymond Green on Michigan State Athletics Hall-of-Fame Induction

The Hall of Fame induction won’t be until Sept. 9, 2022, but Green shared a statement about the news that he will be given the major honor.

“To be mentioned with guys like Mateen Cleaves, Magic Johnson, Steve Smith, Bubba Smith and Kirk Gibson is absolutely mind-blowing to me,” Green said in a statement. “It’s an incredible honor. Michigan State was my dream school since I was a child, but the Hall of Fame never even crossed my mind.”

Green had an incredible year for the Michigan State Spartans. He grabbed 1,096 career rebounds, setting a Spartan record. He is also one of three players in Michigan State history with over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Another interesting note from Green’s time in Lansing is that he practiced with the Michigan State Spartans football team and was in for two plays during the 2011 Green-White spring football game and played tight end.

Green called Michigan State his dream school and is certainly a Spartan legend and well-deserving of his spot in the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Draymond Defends Kevin Durant

Now a Spartan Hall of Famer, Draymond recently piped up in defense of another future NBA Hall of Famer, Kevin Durant on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Just watched the anchor on SportsCenter with Nick [Friedell] discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional,” Green said. “Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable,” Green tweeted.

Just watched the anchor on Sportscenter with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional… Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable. TNM — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 12, 2022

The tweet is certainly interesting with the rumors swirling around Durant’s trade request and him being linked to the Warriors as a possible landing spot. Today, reports that Golden State is reluctant to include Jordan Poole in trade proposals for Durant helped give a picture where negotiations are at, but it also suggested that it is staying on the mind of the Warriors brass. Can they pull of a trade to bring KD back to the bay? It is very interesting watching how it plays out.