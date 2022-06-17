Draymond Green Sounds Off on Warriors Fourth NBA Title

The Golden State Warriors are back atop the NBA and through all the peaks and valleys, star forward Draymond Green has learned absolutely nothing.

That was the message from Green during his initial postgame interview Thursday night, June 16, after the Dubs defeated the Boston Celtics by a score of 103-90 to capture their fourth championship title in just eight years.

Elated Warriors fans listening in live had to laugh at the brash and boisterous emotional leader of what is now indisputably a Golden State dynasty, as his demeanor and his willingness to challenge all competitors, all teammates and himself hasn’t changed in the slightest over the last decade — win or lose.

“I didn’t learn anything about myself. I been knew I was resilient. Maybe they thought otherwise, but nobody gave me this,” Green said while holding his daughter in his arms. “I had to work every second of my life to get to this point. So I didn’t learn much, but I’m a four-time champion with my brothers.”

“Welcome back to the Warriors invitational baby, it’s what we do,” Green continued. “Welcome back.”

Green Put on Quintessential Finals Performance in Front of Celtics Fans

Green caught heat from media members and Celtics fans alike for several subpar performances in the NBA Finals prior to Game 6.

Green’s struggles grew so severe that head coach Steve Kerr yanked Green from Game 4 in Boston for a crucial four-minute stretch, then substituted him out on offense every chance he could for the last few minutes of that contest.

But Green showed up in the biggest game, and that game’s biggest moments, Thursday night when he put up a line of 12 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks, per ESPN.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic described Green’s performance as an “all-timer” on Twitter as the end of the contest neared.

This qualifies as one of Draymond Green's all-timers, considering matchup/moment. Sitting at 12 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks. Everywhere defensively. Three timely jumpers. Controlling the game late. Just had Kerr take timeout to get Curry a breather. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 17, 2022

“This qualifies as one of Draymond Green’s all-timers, considering matchup/moment. Sitting at 12 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks,” Slater wrote. “Everywhere defensively. Three timely jumpers. Controlling the game late. Just had Kerr take timeout to get [Steph] Curry a breather.”

Green was asked what it meant to have that performance in front of the Boston crowd to put an exclamation point on the fourth championship ring of his career.

“It means a lot. This fan base gave me a hard time, a really hard time, and to come here and get a win, it’s awesome,” Green said. “I appreciate this fan base. They brought incredible energy. Gotta give kudos to them. But we did what we do.”

Green Credits Klay Thompson With Bringing Title Back to Golden State

Steph Curry earned the first NBA Finals MVP of his career on his sixth try this series, but Green implied that it was Klay Thompson who was the missing piece from the previous two seasons, during which Golden State struggled mightily. The team finished dead last in the NBA in 2019-20 and was eliminated from the postseason by the Memphis Grizzlies during the league’s Play-In Tournament in 2020-21.

“You watched what he went through the last two years. It’s no surprise we sucked when he was out,” Green said.

“For him to battle back, come back January 9, all the talk: ‘He can’t move, he’s washed, he’s this, he’s that.’ My brother’s a champion. That guy there, Klay, he don’t lose. And we needed him back to do this. And he’s back. We back. It’s a beautiful thing.”