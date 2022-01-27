Warriors’ Draymond Green Inks ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Deal With Major Network

Draymond Green is a man of many talents, and as if to remind anyone who forgot as much while the Golden State Warriors were down, he was putting up a resurgent, All-Star-like campaign for the club this season before he was felled by a back injury.

As good as he is on the court, though, his greatest talent may be the gift of gab. Green has an innate ability to get right to the heart of a matter in a colorful, yet insightful way. Just listen to his pre and post-game interviews, or check out his recently-launched podcast.

With that in mind, Turner Broadcasting just signed the Warriors big man to what is undeniably a groundbreaking deal for the NBA mediascape.

Per an announcement on Thursday, Green has put pen to paper on a contract that will see him make regular appearances on TNT’s Inside the NBA, in addition to other content initiatives across the Turner Sports and Bleacher Report portfolio, as his playing schedule permits.

Draymond Is Making History With His Deal

🏀 NEWS: Turner Sports has reached an exclusive, multiyear agreement with @Money23Green, who will contribute to @NBAonTNT's #InsidetheNBA as an active player in first-of-its-kind deal. Press release: https://t.co/pEKdGQxEjh pic.twitter.com/sCao22HHIc — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) January 27, 2022

Green’s exclusive, multiyear pact with Turner is the first of its kind for an active player in the league. And the folks at Turner are clearly over the moon for his impending arrival.

“Draymond is an incredibly versatile talent, both on the court and in front of the camera,” said Tara August, Turner’s Senior Vice President, Talent Services and Special Projects.

“He’s a team player in every sense, while offering a distinct perspective that is highlighted by his keen basketball IQ, charismatic delivery and forthright, thoughtful opinions that include and extend beyond sports. We’re thrilled to more formally welcome him to the Turner Sports family.”

Said Green: “I’ve had an amazing experience working with Turner Sports in recent years and I’m a big believer in the way they entertain and genuinely connect with fans on all levels.”

Although Green has guested on Inside the NBA and other TNT shows like The Arena, he’ll be making his debut as an official member of the Turner family during Inside the NBA’s post-game coverage of the Warriors’ Thursday bout with the Timberwolves.

Is Draymond the Heir Apparent to Sir Charles?

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Green has “long been viewed as a potential heir apparent” to Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA.

He added, “This will give the veteran forward a chance to see if he really likes it, and for Turner to evaluate if he is up for the task of one day filling Barkley’s main chair.”

Barkley, who is now 58 years old, has said in the past that he would retire from the program when he’s 60. However, Sir Charles’ TNT studio mate Shaquille O’Neal has some serious doubts about whether the Hall of Famer will actually follow through on those claims.

“He’s never gonna quit,” O’Neal said, via The Marchand and Ourand Podcast. “Charles is gonna be here forever. We need him, and he needs us. I’m convinced that if I’m retired and I don’t do nothing, I will falter away. This is what we do and what we live for. It’s what we’ve been doing, and we need each other.

“We keep each other going. Look, I’ve been here 11 years. I’ve heard that spiel before, but he’s gonna be here till the wheels fall off.”

