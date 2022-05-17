Warriors’ Star Draymond Green Dishes on What Must Change to Beat the Mavs

It’s not the matchup that anyone expected heading into postseason play, but the Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. And the Dubs are entering the series as a -250 bet to advance to the NBA Finals, as relayed by Sports Illustrated.

Regardless, Steph, Klay and Dray — along with the rest of the Bay Area crew — face a tall task in getting past Luka Doncic and Co., who bested them three times in four tries during the regular season.

Although injuries definitely played a role in more than one of those losses, the fact remains that the Mavs are playing their best ball to date, with Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie and others rising to the occasion this postseason. Golden State continues to be banged-up, too.

Still, Warriors star Draymond Green believes that beating Dallas will come down to making one simple change from what the team did during its previous series two series.

Turnovers, Turnovers, Turnovers

On the May 16 episode of his podcast, Green made it clear that taking better care of the basketball will be crucial to the Dubs’ success on both sides of the ball versus Dallas.

“That’s something that, moving forward, we need to correct,” Green said. “That’ll be a big deal for us because that allows us not only to get good looks and more looks at the rim, but it allows us to set our defense. And anytime you’re playing against a set defense, it’s just much harder than when you’re playing in transition.”

Through 11 games, Golden State is averaging 15.8 turnovers per game. Not only is that the worst mark of the four remaining playoff teams, but it’s also the fourth-worst average of the entire postseason. Green has been one of the biggest offenders, too, with 32 giveaways.

“If we can correct that issue, which I have no doubt in my mind that we can — I am the main one, I need to correct it myself,” Green said. “I have to correct that issue, as the rest of us do as well, but it starts with me and I will be better in that area.”

Where the Dubs Can Take Advantage

Although the Warriors have a potential weakness in the frequency with which they’ve coughed up the rock, the Mavs have at least one glaring weakness of their own. Wrote Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley:

“There isn’t a shot-blocker on the roster. Know who paced this group in rejections? Kristaps Porzingis, who made 34 appearances before being sent packing before the trade deadline. In the playoffs, the Mavericks are averaging just 2.7 blocks per 100 possessions. The only postseason participant to average fewer was ousted in the opening round [Atlanta Hawks]… Clearly, Dallas is fine sacrificing paint protection.”

The Warriors’ 46.9 paint points per contest in the playoffs is the top mark among conference finals participants.

