Warriors’ Draymond Green Has Strong Reaction To Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets

The Golden State Warriors may not be in the NBA playoffs but that hasn’t stopped the from making headlines. Over the past few days, several of their stars have with their two-time MVP Steph Curry receiving a surprising amount of MVP votes, all-star shooting guard Klay Thompson is recovering well from his Achilles injury he suffered the last offseason, and star forward Draymond Green is going viral for, as usual, expressing his opinion.

One of the highlights of watching the NBA playoffs are the occasional social media posts from other players. It gives the public even more of an inside look to their perspective than they would normally get.

Recently, Green did just that on his Twitter account acknowledging the near confrontation during the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets game between the Bucks’ P.J. Tucker and Nets’ Kevin Durant.

Kudos to the refs, they were letting them talk. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 11, 2021

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Green Further Discusses Durant’s Near Confrontation

The moment within the game came at a time when the Nets began to erase the big lead the Bucks accrued in the first half. Throughout the game, both Tucker and Durant had gone back and forth with the officials about calls on one another.

It initially seemed as if Durant had words with Tucker, who responded. The duo then stepped to one another and the latest viral moment was born as players across the league and fans alike began to post their feelings.

Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker got right into each other's faces. pic.twitter.com/wB4IvtAUxv — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2021

Among them was the Warriors forward. Yet the initial tweet wasn’t all that Green had to say regarding the skirmish. He elaborated more on his feelings tweeting about the current state of the league and how it has “gotten so soft”.

This league has gotten so soft, security ran on the court 😂😂😂😂😂 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 11, 2021

Wait…. Did y’all just see security run on the court? 😂😂😂😂 this is the playoffs man — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 11, 2021

Green Tweets About Durant Leaving Golden State

Early in the game, the Milwaukee Bucks seemed to be running away with it as the built a large 30-11 lead over the Nets. However, the Nets began to wake up and eventually caught up to the Bucks.

What followed was a competitive back and forth game for the ages as both teams played critical defense as it came down to the last few minutes. During that time Durant made several clutch shots for the Nets to keep them in it.

Before any of the online trolls could get to Green about Durant still being a Warrior if they hadn’t argued, Green made light of the situation joking about Durant’s shot-making ability and how he’s always “been different.”

Dude different! Been different! “If it wasn’t for you he would be with the warriors” 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I beat y’all to it. Now just sit down and appreciate the show — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 11, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Warriors Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Green Wants To Be Involved in Roster Changes

When the Warriors season ended, a lot of questions arose regarding their roster moving forward. As coach Steve Kerr once discussed, one of their championship-winning strengths was the collection of veterans they had on their bench.

This past season majority of their players were far younger than their stars and very much inexperienced. Following that, Green stated that he expected to be involved in the upcoming roster moves for the team.





Play



How Will We Remember Draymond Green’s Legacy? | The Ringer The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann takes his signature deep dive into Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. He breaks down how Green became a dominant force on the defensive end of the floor, how he fit into the Warriors' historic offenses during their championship runs, and how he continues to shape his legacy during the… 2021-01-15T16:00:05Z

“I expect to be extremely involved. That’s just the way it’s gotta be,” Green said to a group of reporters through video conference via Yahoo Sports.

“I definitely expect to be extremely involved. You have to dive in. Looking back on this year, I think there were a lot of successes that came out of this year, but we did not win a championship. So you have to go back to the drawing board and try to figure it out.”

READ NEXT: Warriors Superstar Steph Curry Shares Inside Look At Training for Upcoming Season