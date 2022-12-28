Warriors’ Draymond Green Makes NSFW Statement on Jonathan Kuminga

As much or more so than any other player on the Golden State Warriors — nay, the NBA as a whole — Draymond Green has mastered the art of playing defense. So, when he speaks out on the subject of keeping opponents in check, it’s worth listening to.

And after the Warriors’ 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, the seven-time All-Defensive Team pick and 2017 Defensive Player of the Year said a mouthful about second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has been showing out of late.

While Kuminga’s game has improved in multiple areas recently — especially since Andrew Wiggins went down with an adductor injury on December 3 — Green has been most impressed with the former No. 7 pick’s commitment to shutting down the opposition.

“He f*****g locks up now,” Green raved, via The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater.

Draymond Green Sounds Off on Jonathan Kuminga’s Evolution

Play

This Is The Kuminga We Need Whitey and Kyle start the show talking about the Warriors win last night over the Hornets 110-105. Jonathan Kuminga had a huge game last night on both ends of the floor. Has Kuminga finally arrived to be a that unstoppable force for this team Download the Audacy app to never miss any of your favorite… 2022-12-28T15:03:15Z

Kuminga’s newfound zest for playing the disruptor was on full display against LaMelo Ball and Co. However, there was one play in particular that had the locker room buzzing after the game.

It occurred during the fourth quarter after the Dubs allowed an 18-point lead to dwindle down to zero. Hornets forward PJ Washington had the ball in the corner and was looking to attack, but Kuminga refused to allow him even a shred of airspace. Then, the second Washington exposed the ball, Kuminga ripped it from his hands and initiated the fast break.

“That was ‘I want the ball more than you,’” Green said. “That was ‘Our backs are against the wall. We’ve lost the lead. Let me go make a play myself.’ So he took the ball.”

Kuminga’s D isn’t just about highlight plays, though. It’s about the mindset he took on after having been in and out of head coach Steve Kerr’s rotation earlier in the campaign; taking the road less traveled to force his way back on the floor.

“I think it’s very impressive to see. Not that you never thought he was capable, but to see the maturity and buying into a role. Like, ‘Oh, that’s my role, that’s what I need to do. I’m going to go do that better than anyone.’ We’ve seen his impact over the last few weeks. He’s hawking every point guard he gets on…” Green added.

“As a competitor, you lose your spot in the rotation, what are you going to do to get it back? Some sulk. Most sulk. Then some go and take it back. That’s what he’s done.”

Steve Kerr Compares Kuminga to Legendary Dubs Teammate

Kerr has been similarly impressed by Kuminga’s defensive turn in recent weeks. In fact, the Dubs play-caller noted that the big steal from Washington bore a striking resemblance to something another of the Warriors’ defensive masterminds might have done in his heyday.

“He looked like Andre Iguodala on that play,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “That’s an Andre-type play. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Andre’s been mentoring him throughout the season and last year.”

Meanwhile, Kuminga’s offensive performance definitely deserves a mention, too. In 23 minutes of play, the 20-year-old scored 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting.