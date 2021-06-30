Selecting Wing Player in NBA Draft Could Add ‘Defensive Value’ to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are one of the more fortunate teams in this year’s NBA draft, owning two first-round picks that are lottery picks at No. 7 and No. 14.

But having this pair of picks also provides some flexibility. Golden State can keep both picks for itself, upgrading the roster with two rookies. Or the Warriors can shop the No. 7 pick to acquire other assets while still keeping the other.

Should Golden State keep both picks for themselves, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report sees Michigan’s Franz Wagner as a “surprise option” at No. 7.

Wagner is projected to be selected as a mid- to late-lottery pick, so the Warriors taking him at No. 7 wouldn’t be entirely shocking — just a little early.

Mock drafts, such as those from The Ringer and Yahoo Sports, have him going more so in the No. 8-10 range. Wasserman mentioned Wagner’s ability to “(fit) Golden State’s positionless offense and (provide) defensive value” as a reason for the Warriors to consider him with their first selection.

Wagner’s Background

The 6-foot-9-inch wing player from Germany spent two seasons at Michigan before declaring for the NBA draft. During his sophomore season, Wagner played a key role in helping the Wolverines win the Big Ten regular season title and advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

The 19-year-old played and started in 28 games, leading the team in minutes at 31.7 per game. His 1.3 steals per game was also a team best. He shot 47.7% from the field and 34.3% from long range, and he ranked third in scoring at 12.5 points per game.

Wagner was also second in rebounding at 6.5 per game and averaged 3.0 assists.

Wagner’s Game

Wagner is described as a “versatile, savvy combo guard using length, athleticism to play three perimeter positions” on the official Michigan Athletics site, where he is also listed as a guard. Mock drafts have him listed as a forward for the draft, but the specific wing position is less important given the rise of positionless basketball. What matters is he has great size for a wing, which should give him an advantage over others at his positions.

Defense, however, is what has made Wagner an appealing candidate in the draft.

Daniel Dash at Maize n Brew listed the Warriors as one of the best lottery fits for Wagner and raved about his defensive versatility:

His length and lateral quickness allow him to guard multiple positions on the perimeter and disrupt passing lanes. He created havoc in the halfcourt set against other Big Ten teams this past season at Michigan, and those instincts should translate well to the NBA.

Given his size and shooting, Wagner could make a name for himself in the league as a stretch four, 3-and-D type of player.

The 19-year-old has also shown some potential as a playmaker. When comparing his two seasons at Michigan, he tripled his assists average from 1.0 to 3.0 in about the same amount of playing time (30.8 to 31.7 minutes).

Wagner’s Limitations

Wagner shot 34.3% on 3-pointers, which is respectable enough but needs improvement to make him more of a scoring threat. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie acknowledged the wing player’s long-range shooting inconsistency in a mock draft:

Sometimes, he looks like a legit 40 percent 3-point shooter in the future. Other times, he looks like a 30 percent guy and totally non-confident in the jumper mechanics. Whichever one he is will determine his career.

Fortunately, Wagner is still young and has time to develop his shot. However, this also limits his ability to be an offensive threat right away — something that the Warriors would prefer and could use given their lack of 3-point shooting beyond Stephen Curry. But being on a team with Curry could help his shot become the best it can be. His defense could also be enough for him to make an immediate impact.

