Bay Legend Gary Payton ‘Proud’ as Son Scraps Into Major Warriors Role

This season, Gary Payton II has been given a new lease of life with the Golden State Warriors, after struggling to stick on multiple rosters since entering the league as an undrafted rookie in 2016.

According to Basketball-Reference, during the 2020-21 NBA season, Payton II appeared in ten games for the Warriors, averaging 2.5 points and 1.1 assists in just four minutes of gameplay. Despite the Seattle native’s modest numbers, he had done enough to impress Steve Kerr and the coaching staff, as the team signed him to a one-year, partially-guaranteed deal per Spotrac.

However, Payton II has found a role for himself on this year’s Warriors and has been impressing coaches and fans alike with his fearless application on defense. In nine games, Payton II is averaging 1.1 steals per game, along with 1.6 deflections, and a 100% loose ball recovery rate in 10.2 minutes of court time, per NBA Stats.

I can watch Gary Payton II play defense all night long — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) November 4, 2021

The Warriors are developing a knack for spotting talent residing in the G-League, with Payton II becoming their second successful export from the NBA’s second tier, following Juan Toscano-Anderson’s footsteps.

Gary Payton is ‘Proud’ of Payton II’s Performances

After spending 17 years in the NBA, Gary Payton knows what it takes to make it in the league, and more importantly, how to stick on a roster once you get there. Yet, Payton has had to watch his son struggle in nailing down a role within the NBA and have multiple stints in the G-League as a result.

However, with Payton II now thriving in his role for the Warriors, it’s a proud moment for his father. “I’m so proud of what he’s doing,” Payton said when speaking of his son’s impressive start to the season, according to NBC Sports Bay Area

Similar to his father, Payton II has earned his playing time due to his defensive acumen, something which his dad fondly remembers discussing with him prior to him entering the league.

“I used to tell him all the time that if you have good hands and feet, can be a good defender. He moves well, and he’s very active,” Payton said.

In a recent game against the Charlotte Hornets, Payton II made a lasting impression on Kerr with his defensive application and ability to get stops when the game’s moving at pace. “He dominated the game while he was out there and just changed everything with his defense, his activity,” Kerr said.

Payton II’s Athleticism Has Fans in a Frenzy

Defense might be what cemented Payton II’s role within the Warriors bench rotation, but it’s his highlight-level dunks that have warmed fans’ hearts towards him.

These Gary Payton II dunks are getting out of control 😳 pic.twitter.com/fzMfDTcE99 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2021

Gary Payton II can fly ✈️ pic.twitter.com/da61xHM2ZX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 8, 2021

Having a 6-foot-3 guard who can operate as a lob threat gives the Warriors another dimeson to their offense and provides vertical spacing without the need to go big in their rotations. Payton II’s athleticism offers the perfect foil for Steph Curry when running the fast-break or when cutting baseline in half-court sets.

Payton II’s speed and leaping ability have led to the Warriors drawing up plays that feature him as the scorer, something that seemed unthinkable just three weeks ago. Life comes at you fast.

The Warriors have added a new play for Gary Payton II when bigs guard him.

-Payton comes up for fake ball screen, his defender is drawn toward Steph Curry double

-Payton spins into quick roll down the lane

-Curry passes it to the elbow

-Iguodala/Draymond lobs it over the top pic.twitter.com/orwoaW1dqE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 8, 2021

They gave him the opportunity he needed. Those other teams wouldn’t let him play this way,” Payton said of the Warriors, providing his son with playing time.

Similar to Toscano-Anderson, you can’t help but envision a genuine rotation role for Payton II moving forwards, especially if he continues to have an impact on both ends of the floor.

But for now, Payton II needs to continue hustling on defense and exploding to the rim as he waits for his contract to become fully guaranteed later in the season.