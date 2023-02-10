Warriors Trade for Gary Payton in ‘Serious Jeopardy’

The Golden State Warriors reunion with Gary Payton II is in jeopardy after the 30-year-old guard failed his physical.

The Warriors traded for Payton ahead of the deadline as part of a four-team deal with the Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks. The Pistons received former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, the Trail Blazers got Kevin Knox (via Pistons) and five future second-round picks (via Hawks) and Atlanta picked up Saddiq Bey.

Shams Charania of The Atheltic had the initial details of what has the trade on hold.

“A failed physical exam of Gary Payton II has placed the Golden State-Portland-Detroit-Atlanta four-team deal in serious jeopardy,” Charania tweeted. “Payton’s core muscle injury could sideline him for up to three months following a Warriors exam.”

The Warriors have until Saturday to go through with the trade or the entire four-team deal will be rescinded.

The injury was known about by the Blazers, per The Atheltic, and Payton — who signed a three-year, $26 million deal this offseason — was being told to push through the pain. They did not let the Warriors know about the injury during negotiations.

“Payton, according to sources, had been playing through pain in Portland,” The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported. “Sources added that the Blazers training staff had been pushing him to gut through it, giving him Toradol shots. This had not been relayed to the Warriors during the negotiation process.”

Payton had abdominal surgery in the offseason and missed the first 35 games.

“It is what it is,” Payton said after returning. “Probably my fourth or fifth surgery the last five or six years. … It’s at the point that it’s the best it’s going to be for this year. Just gotta thug it out.”

Payton Didn’t Want to be in Portland

That’s not good news for the Warriors, with Payton possibly out until May even if the trade goes through. The Warriors announced the move on social media and various players have reacted to the trade. However, coach Steve Kerr was asked about the deal on Thursday but was unable to talk about it.

“I’m not at liberty to talk about anything with the trade until it’s finalized,” Kerr said.

Payton signed with the Trail Blazers this offseason after winning a title with the Warriors. He is averaging 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17 minutes per game, but it sounds like he was unhappy with his new team.

“A source, who was granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, says a reason Payton was traded was he indicated he didn’t want to be in Portland and was ecstatic to return to Golden State, an embarrassing development for Cronin’s first free-agent signing,” Jason Quick of The Athletic reported after the trade.

Gary Payton II Fan-Favorite for Golden State

Payton established himself as a fan favorite during his time with the Warriors, providing them with some toughness off the bench and as an occasional starter.

It’s clear he was also very well-liked in the Warriors locker room but the team was just unable to keep him due to their salary cap situation this offseason.

“Everyone loves Gary,” Kerr told reporters back in October. “We miss him but we couldn’t be happier for him. He’s been toiling away for a long time in this league, and to earn that contract couldn’t happen to a better guy.”