Former Warrior, NBA Champion Sounds off on Steph Curry

The All-Star Game exploits of Golden State Warriors MVP Stephen Curry continue to make headlines around the world, several days after he dropped a 50-point bomb. That includes the Land Down Under, where Ian Clark — who just signed with the Sydney Kings — was asked about the outburst.

As incredible as the record-breaking outburst was, the former Warrior and 2017 NBA champion was wholly unsurprised by what Steph was able to do.

“I’ve seen it too many times before,” he said, via The Daily Telegraph. “After training, Steph would regularly challenge everyone to a half-court shootout, and he’d always nail the shot – often multiple times.”

He added, “That is Steph for you, and he is always going to hit crazy shots.”

Clark Is Still Inspired by Curry Today

While Curry and the Warriors look to get back to the promised land of the Finals, Clark is just beginning the next chapter of his hoops career. After joining the league earlier this month, the 30-year-old will take part in his second-ever NBL game on Sunday when the Kings face the Adelaide 36ers.

However, he continues to draw inspiration from his experience with Steph when the two were battling together to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“He is the greatest shooter of all time and he has fun out there, but he also puts in the work every day, and I’ve seen it in the gym and at training,” Clark said.

He continued, raving about Curry’s workmanlike approach to being the best:

“People will constantly tell you how great you are, and you can be relaxed and content, but I never saw that with Steph,” he said. “He is someone that a lot of people look up to, but he isn’t the six-nine, 200-pound guy slam-dunking on everybody. He looks like a guy walking down the street, so to see someone like that put the work in to be great is so inspiring.

“It makes you want to work even harder.”

The Dub Nation Fave Is Aiming for Another Title

As of this writing, the Kings are tied for fourth place in the NBL standings with a 9-7 record. However, Clark nonetheless sees championship potential in the young but talented team, which is co-owned by former Warrior Andrew Bogut.

“I’ve only been at the Kings for two games, but I can see guys standing and cheering on the bench for every play, guys are hustling and getting on the floor and doing the dirty and little things,” he said. “All of that plays a part in getting to where every team wants to get to be the last team standing.”

In his first taste of Aussie hoops action last week, Clark scored 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting. The Kings were plus-nine when he was on the court.

