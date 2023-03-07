Andre Iguodala Gets Honest About Kevin Durant-Stephen Curry Warriors Partnership

Kevin Durant’s time with the Golden State Warriors was relatively short, but successful nonetheless. Durant helped the Dubs reach three-straight NBA Finals and take home two titles, during his short stay in the Bay.

Of course, KD wasn’t alone leading the Warriors. He was alongside star guard Stephen Curry, as well as the rest of Golden State’s core.

Andre Iguodala, a key member of that core group, recently discussed Durant’s time with the club on the Club Shay Shay Podcast. Iguodala highlighted the less-talked-about, but still very important, sacrifices that Curry made in those years.

“I think Steph took a back seat every year,” Iguodala told host Shannon Sharpe. “I’m talking about stats-wise, numbers-wise, attempts-wise. … Steph was the one that sacrificed the most. How many more threes would he have if KD didn’t come along?”

The 2015 Finals MVP dove deeper into how Curry’s focus during those seasons was solely on the team.

“No one talks about he never complained. Never had an issue. Never talked about his brand. His brand possibly could have took a hit. He wasn’t quite selling as many shoes. He just kept it all in stride because he just knew the bigger picture, man. When you win, everything else is going to come how it’s supposed to come.”

Stephen Curry Remains Confident in Warriors Despite Loss to Lakers

Both Curry and Iguodala made their returns to the Warriors’ lineup on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, after each being sidelined with respective injuries.

Unfortunately for the Dubs, they were unable to secure the victory, falling to the Lakers 113-105.

Though Golden State came up short, Curry remained confident in his team’s chances this spring.

“It’s a different challenge because I was out for four weeks before, four weeks this last time. Andre (Iguodala) has been chomping at the bit to get out there and play,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “The way we’ve been shorthanded for a long time, these guys have been stepping up and playing at an extremely high level to give us even a little bit of life to be where we are in the standings and all of that. You know, there’s just a lot that we’re trying to deal with and still stay optimistic about where we’re headed. Until we get beat we feel like we’re a tough matchup for anybody. That’s the confidence that we have to have down the stretch and heading into the postseason.”

Klay Thompson’s Confidence in Warriors is ‘Very High’

Curry’s splash brother, Klay Thompson, also took some time to speak with reporter’s after the loss in L.A.

His message was very similar to that of his backcourt partner. Thompson explained that his confidence in the Dubs remains high and the he truly believes in his group of teammates.

“Our confidence is very high. I think I’ve stated this before, I’m never going to doubt this group or this franchise,” he told reporters via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We still have a lot of basketball left and we can put ourselves in a great position to finish the year the way we want to.”