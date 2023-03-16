Warriors Dealt Another ‘Huge Loss’ as Crushing Injury News Continues to Pile Up

The injury news continued to pile up for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Prior to the team’s 134-126 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State announced that veteran forward Andre Iguodala had fractured his left wrist and would need to undergo surgery.

The organization announced the tough news via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

“Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will undergo surgery next week for a fractured left wrist,” the Warriors wrote in a statement. “Iguodala suffered the injury during Monday’s win over the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. An update on his condition will be provided following the surgery.”

Andre Iguodala injury update:

When asked about the 39-year-old’s upcoming absence, head coach Steve Kerr didn’t hold back. He told reporters that not having Iguodala in the lineup would be a “huge loss” ahead of the impending playoff push.

We’ll see what happens here as we go,” Kerr explained via the LetsGoWarriors YouTube channel. “But it’s a huge loss. We’ll see what it means, roster wise. See how things play out, whether we use the last roster spot on one of our two-way guys or if something else comes up, but we’ll just go forward.”

GP2 sighting! Kerr on Iguodala (wrist fracture) and Draymond; Tyronn Lue on Steph Curry pregame

The news comes just weeks after Iguodala returned from a nagging left-hip injury on March 4. On the season, he’s appeared in just 8 games for the Dubs, playing about 14.1 minutes each time. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP has averaged 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while shooting 46.7% from the field.

Stephen Curry Shares Frustration with Warriors’ Road Woes

Just hours after the news of Iguodala’s injury was released, his teammate, Stephen Curry, put on quite the show.

Despite the Warriors’ loss at Crypto.com Arena, Curry was fantastic, scoring 50 points, along with 6 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals in the loss to the Clippers.

Unfortunately for the Dubs, the 35-year-old’s 50-burger wasn’t enough.

Later on, the star guard voiced his frustrations with his team’s ongoing struggles away from home.

“I mean, y’all know me,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s nice to play well and shoot well. That’s what I expect to do every night. No matter what the stat sheet looks like after the game, it’s just frustrating when you can’t get over the hump and figure out a way to get a win. Especially with where we’ve been all season on the road. So, our job is to just keep playing, keep competing at a high level, and try to figure it out. Whatever I got during the process individually, it’s what I expect to do. So, I’m just going to keep doing that.”

Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Los Angeles Clippers 134-126

Warriors’ Draymond Green Issues Statement on Stephen Curry

Curry’s teammate, Draymond Green, provided some insight to what it’s like playing alongside the star guard, when he’s on fire like he was in L.A.

“Yeah, I mean, you try to figure out what it is that you do,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “If that’s setting a screen, if that’s spacing, give him space. But you also try to stay active, so the defense can’t just go boxes and elbows on him and line everything up. You stay active. Cut, screen, just to keep the defense occupied while he does what he was doing.”