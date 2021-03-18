Insider Reveals How Long Steph Curry Plans to Stay With the Warriors

Golden State Warriors fans may get a few more chances to see Steph Curry try for a title.

An insider has shared a major update on the two-time MVP’s future plans with the team, including how much longer he plans to stay in Golden State. The update comes as the franchise faces an uncertain future as it attempts to move beyond the past two seasons of injuries and struggles to jump back into title contention.

Curry Will Be Back

As NBC Sports Bay Area’s Drew Shiller noted, Curry had the opportunity to sign a three-year, $156 million contract extension before the season began, but his camp and the Warriors agree to put off talks until the end of the year. That left his long-term future with the team in question, but there is an indication that he plans to commit to at least another half-decade with the Warriors.

“He’s gonna sign an extension. He plans to be with the Warriors for four or five more years,” The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson said on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast. “He would love a four-year extension. So that puts him on the team five more years after this.”

That would keep Curry with the Warriors for what would likely be the majority of his career, staying until he is at least 38. Curry himself has hinted that he could play well beyond the age when most guards have hit a sharp decline, noting in a 2018 interview with ESPN that his game was never built on explosive athleticism but instead shiftiness and the ability to change speeds. He predicted that his game would continue to evolve as he got older.

“In terms of just having the ball in my hands and making plays and being a threat and what not, some six years from now, if I really have to evolve my game into something else, then I’d be able to figure it out,” he said. “At this rate I’m going, I can keep this up for the foreseeable future, for sure.”

Curry On Board With Team’s Approach

In a feature published in The Athletic, Thompson noted that Curry is on board with Golden State’s approach to gradually work its way back into title contention rather than going all-in right now. There have been some insiders suggesting that the team may not have the time to develop young players like James Wiseman and would be wasting Curry’s remaining years by not trading these assets for an established star, but Curry sees the benefits of a more measured approach.

“He is on board with developing the youngsters, with controlled minutes, with the messaging of patience,” Thompson wrote of the franchise’s new all-time assist leader. “Curry certainly isn’t kicking down GM Bob Myers’ door demanding better teammates or threatening to leave.”

"Congratulations to the greatest Warrior of all time, Steph Curry… More to come, my brother." Klay, Dray, & Magic share a message for Stephen Curry as he becomes the Warriors' all-time assists leader. 👏 pic.twitter.com/DSa190y1Yz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 16, 2021

As NBC Sports Bay Area noted, that means the Warriors are not likely to make any big moves ahead of the March 25 trade deadline, though there could be more movement this summer as more impactful players could be available.

