Proposed Trade Swaps Warriors Prospects for Emerging Forward & Paint Protector

Slowly but surely, the Golden State Warriors are approaching something resembling full health in their frontcourt. Andre Iguodala is back in effect after an extended ramp-up, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are rolling right along and, per Warriors PR, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman are all “making good progress” as they work toward their respective returns from injury.

Even when they have all hands on deck, though, the Warriors are still thinner up front and in the pivot than they were a season ago. And if you take away the youngsters — who have been in and out of the rotation — the position group is one of the older units in the league, too.

With all of that being the case, Golden State could potentially benefit from a move to bolster its frontcourt. And according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole, team president Bob Myers has, at the very least, considered adding some size (and shooting) to the equation.

In an effort to serve those needs, the Warriors could ring up the Charlotte Hornets, who figure to be approaching the February 9 trade deadline as sellers.

Trade Proposal Brings Jalen McDaniels & Mason Plumlee to the Bay

Jalen McDaniels vs Boston Celtics | Jan 16, 2023 26 PTS 3 REB 1 AST Jalen McDaniels vs Boston Celtics Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets 2023-01-17T08:58:33Z

Twenty-four-year-old Jalen McDaniels has taken a major step forward for the Hornets this season, logging career-best averages in points (11.2), rebounds (4.8), assists (2.0) and steals (1.1) while making a respectable 36% of his three-point attempts.

And all of this comes after the Hornets didn’t offer him a contract extension, so there’s a strong chance that Michael Jordan’s club loses him without compensation when he enters unrestricted free agency this summer… provided he’s not moved at the deadline.

So, as opposed to coming out of the situation empty-handed, the Hornets could send him to the Warriors (who would then own his Bird rights) in the following deal:

Golden State Warriors receive F Jalen McDaniels, C Mason Plumlee and a top-eight protected first-round pick in 2025

Charlotte Hornets receive C James Wiseman and G/F Moses Moody

While McDaniels probably becomes the Warriors’ third big the moment he walks in the door, the deal also nets the team a stone-cold five-man in Plumlee to hold down the paint against the league trees. He would also provide the rim-running option offensively many expected Wiseman to be in 2022-23.

Additionally, Golden State receives a future first-rounder to offset the loss of their two prized prospects.

James Wiseman & Moses Moody Could Become Part of Charlotte’s Core Alongside LaMelo Ball

Wiseman’s struggles with the Dubs have been well-chronicled due to his status as a former No. 2 overall pick. And Moody — despite his attractive size, length, shooting ability, defensive potential and maturity — is somehow ceding minutes to two-way baller Anthony Lamb. To say that both face uphill battles in securing bigger spots with the Warriors is hardly a hot take at this point.

In Charlotte, however, they’d be playing for a team that’s several rungs below the Dubs on the NBA food chain, a team that can stomach their respective learning curves while they build (the Warriors, meanwhile, are firmly in win-now mode) around star point-man LaMelo Ball.

Future first-round picks shouldn’t be tossed around willy-nilly, of course, but the protections in place here — coupled with the addition of two lottery-level talents in their early 20s — makes it easier to part with one in a Warriors trade.

Moreover, McDaniels and Plumlee could both be on the outs this summer anyway, so that pick may be the only real cost for making the move.