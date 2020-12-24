Warriors Top Pick ‘Impressed’ Himself In Brooklyn Nets Blowout

The Golden State Warriors officially began their 2020-21 NBA season last night as they faced the Brooklyn Nets led by their former two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

In a game that wasn’t very close, the Warriors were ultimately bested by their former player and his star teammate Kyrie Irving with a score of 125 to 99. Durant finished with 22 points, 3 steals, 3 assist, and 5 rebounds while shooting 7 for 16 from the field and a perfect 7 for 7 from the free-throw line. Irving, who started the game scorching hot, finished with 26 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, and shot 10 for 16 from the field.

On the Warriors end, two-time MVP Steph Curry scored 20 points, accrued 10 assists, with 2 steals and 4 rebounds. Rising star Andrew Wiggins scored 13 points, with 2 rebounds, and 1 assist. Yet it was the Warriors’ #2 pick from the 2020 NBA Draft, James Wiseman, who shined throughout the contest in his first NBA game.

Wiseman’s NBA Debut

Wiseman was solid in his NBA debut scoring 19 points, grabbing 6 rebounds, and shooting 7 for 13 from the field and 4 for 8 from the free-throw line. Not only were his teammates impressed with how well he faired but he even believes he did “really well” per NBC Sports’s Drew Shiller.

I felt a lot of jitters, but as soon as I took my first shot attempt, everything went out the window. I think I did really well for not playing in a year. And due to the protocols and stuff, I got to get my conditioning back up. Just trying to build on my development and try to get better every day. I was very impressed with myself. I got a lot to learn. As long as I keep playing games and keep getting more experience, I’m gonna get better at it.

First NBA bucket for @BigTicket_JW ✔️ 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/UCmVvLnIdc — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 23, 2020 With the confidence, Wiseman is building the Warriors shouldn’t expect for him to take a back seat anytime soon. If he has the opportunity to put up points he’ll do that. Even if it means taking a few three-pointers here or there too. Yes. I feel very confident in my 3-point shot. I’ve been working on it since the pre-draft process. [But] I’m just trying to do whatever coach tells me to do. What Steve Kerr Said About Wiseman With the amount of scoring punch the Warriors seemed to lack in their first game, don’t expect head coach Steve Kerr to tell the rookie to shooting the ball anytime soon. One thing I don’t want to is take away James’ belief in himself and his confidence. I got no problem with him pulling up and shooting shots. He’s a good shooter. I want him to be be aggressive, and feed his confidence. And as he starts to figure things out, then we’ll fine tune where his shots will come from.

Kerr continued on and spoke about how even if the game didn’t turn out how he wanted, it proved that Wiseman has big things in store for him.

He played really well. He looked great out there. I would have preferred a game where we actually were in the game and playing at a competitive level. Obviously, we get crushed tonight. But James showed exactly why we’re excited about him. He’s a really talented guy and he’s smart and hardworking and he wants to do well and fit in with his teammates. He’s got a bright future.

You love to see this from James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/TElvIGSr6G — Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 23, 2020

