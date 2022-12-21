Insider Shares Ominous Insight on James Wiseman’s Future With Warriors

Once upon a time, it looked like the Golden State Warriors were in a perfect position to lengthen their dynasty.

At worst, the bridge of promising youth of Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Jordan Poole, and James Wiseman would ensure the Warriors remained contenders even as the stars of old were phased out. But in the hushed whispers at Oracle Arena, it was likely hoped that, at best, the youngsters would allow the Klay Thompsons and Draymond Greens to age gracefully.

Instead, the Warriors might be looking at an early divorce with one of those once-shining young talents. According to insider Keith Smith, a breakup between the Dubs and James Wiseman is on the horizon.

“I’m not out on James Wiseman. I am, however, out on James Wiseman with the Warriors. It’s never going to happen for him there. I think he can still be a player. Young centers often take a while, but the Warriors don’t have a while. I think he’s moved by the trade deadline,” Smith tweeted on December 21.

I'm not out on James Wiseman. I am, however, out on James Wiseman with the Warriors. It's never going to happen for him there. I think he can still be a player. Young centers often take a while, but the Warriors don't have a while. I think he's moved by the trade deadline. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 21, 2022

It’s hard to believe that Wiseman’s future in Golden State could already be over. But Wiseman hasn’t been able to build momentum after a decent rookie season in which he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. But a change of scenery could do the former second-overall pick some good, especially on a team without win-now expectations that Wiseman can’t hope to fulfill.

Projecting Potential Wiseman Trade Destinations

With Stephen Curry out for multiple weeks with a shoulder injury, the Warriors need to find a way to keep the ship afloat in the meantime. Unfortunately, Curry was one of the few bright spots on this Warriors team before the injury, playing a level higher than even his two MVP seasons.

That leaves Golden State with two options in relation to a Wiseman trade: move him for help at the five (which the Warriors desperately need) or move him for immediate help to replace Curry. Given that no one can replace Curry, the former option is likely the best one for Golden State.

And one proposal suggested by Sam Esfandiari of Bleacher Report sees the Warriors do just that. According to Esfandiari, the Warriors should try and package Wiseman with Patrick Baldwin, Jr. to land San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl.

“Averaging 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, Poeltl plays a game similar to that of former Warrior Andrew Bogut. That’s exactly what the Warriors need—a defensive anchor capable of both initiating the offense and finishing plays inside.”

In Wiseman, the Spurs could get a potential franchise cornerstone to build around as the team continues its trek toward the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. Another team of note might be the Charlotte Hornets, whose never-ending quest for a big man to pair with LaMelo Ball is once again in full swing.

Regardless, one insider expects the Warriors to be heavily involved in this year’s trade festivities.

Hollinger: Dubs ‘Should be Burning Up The Phones’ For A Trade

With Curry’s injury and Wiseman’s continued slippage, the iron is hot for the Warriors to make a deal. According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, the Warriors could be key players well ahead of the trade deadline at the start of February.

“Suddenly, [the Warriors are] the ones who should be burning up the phones. Even as most potential trade partners drag their feet, the Warriors should be pushing to get something done long before the deadline.”

Alex Caruso for James Wiseman. Who says no? pic.twitter.com/LgiIsyMhHp — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 3, 2022

Until a move is made, expect the rumors to continue swirling around the Warriors. And given the team’s fearlessness when it comes to trades (Kelly Oubre, D’Angelo Russell, etc.), it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Warriors pull a rabbit out of a hat. Like, say, Alex Caruso?