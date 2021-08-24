Warriors NBA Champ Says He Preferred Playing With LeBron Over Curry

JaVale McGee was able to get two rings and a lifelong mentor out of his time with the Golden State Warriors, but said it was another NBA legend, not Steph Curry, that he preferred as a teammate.

McGee opened up about his time with the Warriors during a recent AMA on Bleacher Report, discussing the influence that his time in the Bay had on his career. While McGee said he learned a lot both athletically and professionally, he admitted that he enjoyed playing for a rival team even more.

McGee Picks LeBron over Curry

McGee was asked who he enjoyed playing with more, Curry or LeBron James, and came up with a specific answer.

“I would probably say LeBron the first year I was on the Lakers,” McGee responded.

It may not come as a surprise that McGee had fond memories of the 2018-19 season. It was the first year on the Lakers for both he and James, and McGee averaged a career-best 12 points per game to go along with 7.5 rebounds. He also started 62 games that year, the most since he started 75 with the Washington Wizards back in 2010-11, his third season in the league.

The 2018-19 season itself could have been a bit more forgettable. The Lakers finished 10th in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record, but improved significantly the following season. McGee started all 68 games he appeared in the next season, though had a lesser role on offense as he averaged close to half what he had the previous season — 6.6 points per game. But that season also helped deliver his third NBA title after winning with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

McGee did take a lot out of his time with the Warriors, saying he met a career mentor in Andre Iguodala.

“He taught me to be more of a professional when it comes to not just basketball, but investing and off-the-court things. He really helped me,” McGee said.