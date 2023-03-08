Twitter Roasts Wild Jordan Poole Play in Ugly Warriors Loss

Jordan Poole fell victim to one of the most egregious technical foul calls ever, in the Golden State Warriors‘ March 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Poole was whistled for a reach-in foul early in the fourth quarter, at which point he threw a bounce pass to referee Josh Tiven. Tiven then blew his whistle and gave Poole a technical foul.

Jordan Poole received a tech on this play. pic.twitter.com/B7zJ4kUVZm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2023

The Warriors guard seemingly did nothing to earn the tech. Once the video surfaced on Twitter, it went viral, with fans and players reacting to the wild call.

Amongst them, was Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. Young quoted SportsCenter’s tweet of the video, writing, “It’s the speed in the bounce pass probably..” followed by a few emojis.

It’s the speed in the bounce pass

probably.. 😰😂 https://t.co/hEI8OakTjo — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 8, 2023

Another Twitter user, @goebsy_goebel, wrote, “Now Jordan Poole got a tech for just reacting lmfao, I swear refs need to do interviews after every game.”

Now Jordan Poole got a tech for just reacting lmfao, I swear refs need to do interviews after every game — connor goebel (@goebsy_goebel) March 8, 2023

Poole even caught some strays in another tweet, with @RyanLock23 coming to his defense.

“I’m the world’s #1 Warriors hater, and I think Jordan Poole is a bonafied role player, but that genuinely might be the worst tech I’ve ever seen,” he wrote.

I’m the world’s #1 Warriors hater, and i think Jordan Poole is a bonafied role player, but that genuinely might be the worst tech I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/BUE3Y2YVMU — Ryan Lock (@RyanLock23) March 8, 2023

Poole finished the night with 11 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 technical foul.

Warriors’ Steve Kerr Discusses Play Where Draymond Green Gave Up

The tech wasn’t the only head-scratching play Poole was involved in Tuesday. Earlier in the game, he was dribbling the ball as teammate Draymond Green was calling for a pass. After not getting the ball right away, Green seemingly quit on the play, throwing his hands up and walking away.

A frustrated Draymond appears to give up on the play which resulted in a turnover … pic.twitter.com/uemOduLvG6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2023

Following Golden State’s 137-128 loss to the Thunder, head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the play. Kerr responded by somewhat dancing around the question. He explained that there were more plays throughout the first half where he felt his team was “disconnected.”

“I felt we were a little disconnected in the first half, several times and so we talked about that at halftime,” Kerr told reporters via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Tried to get back out there and compete in the second half. But there definitely was a disconnect in the first half and that cost us.”

Steve Kerr called the Warriors disconnected when asked about Draymond giving up on a play in the first half pic.twitter.com/HOFBtAmsw4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2023

Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Warriors After Ugly Loss

Stephen Curry was frustrated after yet another Warriors road loss. He discussed the difference between his team’s play during the five-game winning-stream vs. what it’s been the last two games.

“You just got to look at the standings and keep it real,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We have some tough opponents coming up, so [it’s] just a matter of, what we did on the road while me and Wiggs and GP [Gary Payton II] are out. I mean, they won five games in a row. Because you can rally around being short-handed, and the guys played amazing. When we come back on the road, those same principles apply because it’s way harder to do it away from Chase [Center], and we obviously haven’t shown that we can do that. And like I said, we’re not in a safe spot in terms of the standings or where we’re at, or just the vibe around how we’re playing. So, we got to keep repeating that until you’re blue in the face until you actually do it.”