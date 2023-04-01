Jordan Poole Sounds Off on Steph Curry & Klay Thompson After Warriors Top Spurs

The Golden State Warriors made history on Friday night as they knocked off the San Antonio Spurs. During the game, Jordan Poole knocked down his 200th 3-pointer of the season, joining Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson above the threshold. The trio of teammates became only the second in NBA history to surpass the milestone. Before them, only James Harden, Eric Gordon, and Ryan Anderson of the 2016-17 Houston Rockets had done so.

After the March 31 victory, Poole discussed what it was like to join Curry and Thompson in the 200 club.

“Yeah it’s pretty special. Especially being the second team in history to do it, Poole said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Up there with really good company, and we still have a couple of games to go. So shoutout to those guys, for just raising the level of competition, not only in the game but in practice, and just being around these guys for the four years that I’ve been, I’ve learned a lot and it’s been really special to be a part of.”

JP talks about how special it is for Steph, Klay and himself to all have over 200 threes pic.twitter.com/SGYQXo8OWI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 1, 2023

The 23-year-old finished Friday’s win with 27 points off of the bench for the Dubs, dishing out 6 assists and grabbing to rebounds on the side.

Klay Thompson Praises Jordan Poole’s Growth After Warriors Win

Thompson also spoke on the group’s achievement during his postgame availability. He praised Poole’s growth as a player, citing the amount of work he’s put in during his time with Golden State.

“Credit to Jordan he works his tail off everyday, same with Steph. It’s really cool that we have two other guys who shoot it so well, it makes my job so much easier,” Thompson said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Thinking back to his rookie year, to the player that he is now. He’s a champion. He’s got All-Star games in his future. He’s our future for the Warriors, obviously. We got so lucky to get a guy like him at the 28th pick, that just doesn’t happen so often. He’s so much fun to play with. He’s a great scoring point guard as well as a facilitator and he has so much greatness ahead of him.”

Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Warriors’ Gary Payton II

Poole isn’t the only force coming off of the Warriors bench. Gary Payton II has given the team a huge boost in defensive intensity, since making his debut on March 26 against the Timberwolves.

Curry discussed the impact that the 30-year-old has had on Golden State’s play over the past week.

“Like we talked about when the trade happened and the build-up to him coming back, he just knows how to play,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “(He) knows how to make winning plays. (He) finds himself in the right place on both ends. Some of the stuff that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet. His ball pressure. Just his overall presence. So, he had a big three in the corner and got a big steal as soon as he came in. Got us a couple of extra possessions [with] offensive rebounds. So, it’s just the little things that you can trust that he’s going to make those plays, and he also gets the crowd involved.”