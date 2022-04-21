Warriors Affiliate Player, Long-Range Marksman Eyeing NBA Jump

While the Golden State Warriors are on a path that, they hope, ends with the Larry O’Brien Trophy being hoisted, players for the team’s G League affiliate are already looking for their next jobs. That includes guard Kalob Ledoux, who has designs on balling out in the Association next season.
Per BasketballNews.com’s Matt Babcock, Ledoux will be draft-eligible when teams assemble to make their selections on June 23. His report on the 24-year-old’s eligibility was also retweeted by Ledoux’s agent, BJ Bass, which would seem to indicate he’s declaring for the draft itself.
To that end, the former Louisiana Tech sharpshooter is already working to get his name out there.
Ledoux is one of 24 prospects slated to descend upon Florida’s Gulf Coast later this month to participate in the second annual Tampa Bay Pro Combine, as revealed by BasketballNews earlier this week.
Ledoux Had a Standout Campaign with the Sea Dubs
The Warriors’ Santa Cruz-based affiliate had no shortage of players on the NBA radar this season, with two-way players Chris Chiozza and Quinndary Weatherspoon leading the way. However, Ledoux still managed to stand out among the crowd at various junctures.
Over 29 regular-season appearances, including 11 starts, the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter averaged 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also knocked down 40% of his triples, which was second only to Warriors lottery pick Moses Moody for the team lead.
Ledoux was a team-best plus-seven on the court during the Sea Dubs’ season-ending playoff loss to the South Bay Lakers on April 5. He logged a 16-6-3 line and knocked down four of his six attempts from deep in the contest.
The Port Barre, Louisiana native was originally selected by the College Park Skyhawks with pick No. 2 of the second round of the 2021 G League Draft. However, the team immediately traded him to Santa Cruz.
Before dipping his toes into the pro player pool, Ledoux played with McNeese State and the aforementioned Bulldogs as a collegiate. During the 2019-20 campaign, he was recognized as the Conference-USA Sixth Man of the Year.
The Tampa Pre-Draft Event Has Already Produced NBA Players
Although the Tampa Combine is relatively new on the pre-draft scene, players participating in the event have already broken through at the highest level of hoops.
Jordan Goodwin (Washington Wizards), Micah Potter (Detroit Pistons), Terry Taylor (Indiana Pacers) and Brandon Williams (Portland Trail Blazers) all saw action in NBA games in 2021-22 after having participated in last year’s combine.
The 2022 event, which will run from April 26 to 29 at the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus in Wesley Chapel, will feature the following ballers:
Alex Barcello, BYU
Evan Battey, Colorado
Luka Brajkovic, Davidson
Savion Flagg, Sam Houston State
Michael Flowers, Washington State
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
John Harrar, Penn State
Noah Horchler, Providence
Nate Johnson, Xavier
Abu Kigab, Boise State
Kimani Lawrence, Arizona State
Kalob Ledoux, Santa Cruz Warriors
Davion Mintz, Kentucky
Taze Moore, Houston
Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech
Tyler Polley, UConn
Taz Sherman, West Virginia
Jaylen Sims, UNC Wilmington
Mark Smith, Kansas State
Amadou Sow, UC Santa Barbara
Au’Diese Toney, Arkansas
Davion Warren, Texas Tech
Marcus Weathers, SMU
Jacob Young, Oregon
