Warriors Affiliate Player, Long-Range Marksman Eyeing NBA Jump

While the Golden State Warriors are on a path that, they hope, ends with the Larry O’Brien Trophy being hoisted, players for the team’s G League affiliate are already looking for their next jobs. That includes guard Kalob Ledoux, who has designs on balling out in the Association next season.

Per BasketballNews.com’s Matt Babcock, Ledoux will be draft-eligible when teams assemble to make their selections on June 23. His report on the 24-year-old’s eligibility was also retweeted by Ledoux’s agent, BJ Bass, which would seem to indicate he’s declaring for the draft itself.

To that end, the former Louisiana Tech sharpshooter is already working to get his name out there.

Ledoux is one of 24 prospects slated to descend upon Florida’s Gulf Coast later this month to participate in the second annual Tampa Bay Pro Combine, as revealed by BasketballNews earlier this week.

Ledoux Had a Standout Campaign with the Sea Dubs





Play



The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league. Fans can get a glimpse at the players, coaches and officials competing to ascend to the NBA's rank. With 41 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters boasting NBA G League experience when the 2021-22 season tipped off in October

The Warriors’ Santa Cruz-based affiliate had no shortage of players on the NBA radar this season, with two-way players Chris Chiozza and Quinndary Weatherspoon leading the way. However, Ledoux still managed to stand out among the crowd at various junctures.

Over 29 regular-season appearances, including 11 starts, the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter averaged 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also knocked down 40% of his triples, which was second only to Warriors lottery pick Moses Moody for the team lead.

Ledoux was a team-best plus-seven on the court during the Sea Dubs’ season-ending playoff loss to the South Bay Lakers on April 5. He logged a 16-6-3 line and knocked down four of his six attempts from deep in the contest.

The Port Barre, Louisiana native was originally selected by the College Park Skyhawks with pick No. 2 of the second round of the 2021 G League Draft. However, the team immediately traded him to Santa Cruz.

Before dipping his toes into the pro player pool, Ledoux played with McNeese State and the aforementioned Bulldogs as a collegiate. During the 2019-20 campaign, he was recognized as the Conference-USA Sixth Man of the Year.

The Tampa Pre-Draft Event Has Already Produced NBA Players

Although the Tampa Combine is relatively new on the pre-draft scene, players participating in the event have already broken through at the highest level of hoops.

Jordan Goodwin (Washington Wizards), Micah Potter (Detroit Pistons), Terry Taylor (Indiana Pacers) and Brandon Williams (Portland Trail Blazers) all saw action in NBA games in 2021-22 after having participated in last year’s combine.

The 2022 event, which will run from April 26 to 29 at the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus in Wesley Chapel, will feature the following ballers:

Alex Barcello, BYU

Evan Battey, Colorado

Luka Brajkovic, Davidson

Savion Flagg, Sam Houston State

Michael Flowers, Washington State

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

John Harrar, Penn State

Noah Horchler, Providence

Nate Johnson, Xavier

Abu Kigab, Boise State

Kimani Lawrence, Arizona State

Kalob Ledoux, Santa Cruz Warriors

Davion Mintz, Kentucky

Taze Moore, Houston

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech

Tyler Polley, UConn

Taz Sherman, West Virginia

Jaylen Sims, UNC Wilmington

Mark Smith, Kansas State

Amadou Sow, UC Santa Barbara

Au’Diese Toney, Arkansas

Davion Warren, Texas Tech

Marcus Weathers, SMU

Jacob Young, Oregon

