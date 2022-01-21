Warriors’ Kerr Has Strong Words on Embarrassing Loss: ‘My Night to Stink’

The Golden State Warriors suffered what was arguably their most embarrassing loss of the season on Thursday. Facing a lowly Pacers squad that was on the wrong end of a back-to-back and playing without the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon and TJ Warren, the Warriors managed to fall in overtime at Chase Center.

There were a lot of things that went wrong for the Warriors in the game. However, the three-point discrepancy was particularly egregious. Golden State was just 9-of-42 from deep, while Indy knocked down 15 triples and burned the nets at a 42.9% clip.

In the wake of the loss, Warriors coach Steve Kerr took accountability for what transpired.

“I blame myself, number one,” Kerr said post-game, via ESPN. “I don’t think I did a good job of preparing the team to be ready to play.”

Perhaps the most frustrating part of the loss was the fact that the Warriors may have been able to secure a W in regulation. After a pair of Stephen Curry free throws gave Golden State a three-point advantage with 9.4 seconds left to play, the team had an opportunity to foul and prevent a potential game-tying three from being fired up.

Instead, Justin Holiday broke free and was able to even the score with a long-range bomb.

“I’m normally a fouler, and I take the hit on that one, too,” Kerr said of not telling his players to foul on the play. “So this was my night to stink it up.”

When informed of Kerr’s statements on the matter, Curry indicated that it was in his coach’s character to take the blame. However, the sharpshooter also took some of the blame for allowing Holiday’s shot to go up.

“I looked at the ball for like two seconds,” Curry said. “Holiday made a good cut and made a shot. I know there’s that conversation, should we have fouled and all. I was just a step slow and that one gave him too wide-open of a look. Trying to guard the inbounds and I got caught looking.”

Curry OK With the Threes

Despite the lopsided nature of the three-point battle and the sheer number of triples that the Warriors fired up, Curry said that he felt good about the team’s perimeter attack. For him, it was the team’s overall execution that was out of sorts.

“It was our execution on simple stuff that we know is our bread and butter, we didn’t execute well,” Curry said. “We came down, I called a play, but we didn’t execute it well. It was an anti-possession… That’s where us as players have to keep each other accountable. On the little things we can control. We can’t control making and missing shots, but you can control execution.”

