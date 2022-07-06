Warriors Have ‘Made Call’ on Trade for Superstar Forward

The Golden State Warriors might not be banking on a trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant trade but they’re at least exploring the idea.

The Warriors have made a call on Durant, per ESPN Marc J. Spears, who says a trade isn’t imminent but the defending champs are doing their homework. In an interview on Tuesday, July 5, Spears defended his reporting and confirmed Golden State’s interest in getting a deal done.

“I get it. It’s the Warriors. It’s Kevin Durant. It’s going to create a firestorm anytime you bring those two names together,” Spears said during an interview with KNBR. “But you know, essentially, basically I was saying more than half the league has reached out to the Nets about Kevin Durant.

“A call is a call, and that’s what [Warriors president of basketball operations] Bob Myers makes all the time. So, I think people shouldn’t put the cart in front of the horse, but there was a phone call.”

Durant Has ‘Positive Relationship’ With Warriors

Durant is coming off a disappointing season results-wise in Brooklyn, getting bounced in the first round. But Durant is still one of the best players in the game, averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season.

While Durant didn’t leave Golden State on the highest note after a pair of titles and four NBA Finals appearances, the most important people in the building are still on good terms with the prickly star.

“Bob Myers kept a positive relationship with him. Steph Curry, who again is the most important person in the group, kept a positive relationship with him, and they’re cool,” Spears said. “If this were to magically happen, which I don’t think anything is imminent with Kevin Durant, but I think ultimately with each passing day, this is probably something that he would be more and more excited about.”

It was reported previously that the Warriors stars have been in contact with Durant and are open to the idea of his return, per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

“The Warriors superstars have been in conversations with Durant,” Thompson wrote. “In addition to catching up, the Hall of Fame-bound peers did entertain the idea of a reunion. It was mostly about the stunning nature of it even being possible.”

Warriors Among Teams at ‘Forefront’ of Durant Sweepstakes

The Warriors remain in the conversation for Durant because they could construct one of the best packages for him. A trade could be built around Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, draft picks and a combination of the other young talent the Warriors have available.

“Teams like Phoenix, Miami, Toronto, Golden State, those are really among the teams that are gonna be at the forefront, as far as trying to pursue a Kevin Durant deal,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania said. “But given the asking price that has already been set forth, this is a process that could take several weeks, could take several months, could take the remainder of this offseason.”

For the Warriors, Wiggins being a part of the deal is a roadblock due to Ben Simmons’ being on the Nets’ roster. The league’s collective bargaining agreement prohibits two players who received the “designated rookie max” from being on the same team.