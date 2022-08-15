Warriors Address Biggest Roster Flaw With 2 Major Offseason Signings

The Golden State Warriors lost a couple of quality contributors this summer but overall, it’s hard not to regard the Dubs’ offseason as a towering success.

That adjective has a double-meaning, as the franchise addressed its biggest weakness and the one flaw on the team’s roster that could have cost them their fourth NBA title — a lack of size along the frontline. Golden State doubled-down on their sizable initiative, re-signing free agent center Kevon Looney to a three-year deal worth $25.5 million and picking up Jamychal Green to help him under the hoop.

The opinion that the Warriors’ had a high-grade offseason is not universal, particularly considering the losses of Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica in free agency. But with the highest payroll/luxury tax bill in history last year and price hike expected in 2022-23, it is hard to argue Golden State did not do well to keep its core six players in tact and add a contributor like Green to solidify what was an obvious weakness against larger lineups.

Kevon Looney Speaks Out on New Contract With Golden State

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report offered the Dubs free agency grades on the Looney and Green deals of an A- and an A, respectively, asserting that Looney was clearly the team’s most crucial free agent heading into the offseason.

His first season as a full-time starter featured several personal bests. Oh yeah, and an NBA title. Speaking of that championship run, Looney hammered home his value in the Finals as he posted a series-best plus-48 over his 130 minutes. On offense, he sets hard screens, battles on the boards and finishes around the basket. On defense, he provides both paint protection and the ability to survive perimeter switches.

Looney spoke to his time in Golden State, as well as his new contract with the team, during an August 11 interview with NBC Sports Bay Area.

“You set goals, you don’t want to get too comfortable, too stagnant. To have a seven-, eight-year career is already something to brag about,” Looney said. “So for me to continue to go on and sign a new contract and continue to be a role model for the kids here, it just means a lot.”

DiVincenzo, Green Meaningful Summer Additions to Warriors’ Roster

The addition of Green should take some of the onus to do all the dirty work down low off of Looney and star forward Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins was also crucial as a rebounding presence during the NBA Finals, which helped patch the hole against the Boston Celtics.

“It wasn’t entirely clear how the Warriors planned to replace Porter, who perked up the front court with long-range shooting, defensive versatility and veteran savvy,” Buckley wrote Thursday. “Then, the Oklahoma City Thunder waived JaMychal Green, and a solution fell right in Golden State’s lap.”

“Like Porter, Green can slot into any of the three front court slots and fill a complementary role at both ends of the floor,” Buckley continued. “He plays as if he has already been schooled in the Warriors’ way, and he should hit the ground running if his shot gets back on track.”

The Dubs also added Donte DiVincenzo — a 3-and-D wing, formerly of the Sacramento Kings and Milwuakee Bucks — on a two-year deal for just $9.3 million. DiVincenzo will help to replace Payton’s defense on the perimeter and will garner more respect than did Payton on the offensive end of the floor, particularly from behind the 3-point line.

DVincenzo averaged nine points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 42 games last season, per Basketball Reference.