Key Warriors Veteran’s Lengthy Injury Recovery Raises Eyebrows

Andre Iguodala’s injury absence continues to perplex fans, with the veteran wing having missed the Golden State Warriors’ last five games and having no fixed timetable for his return.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, Iguodala is struggling with swelling in his right knee, something which is taking longer to heal due to the veteran’s age and mileage.

“This is what happens when you have that much mileage. Something happens, and it keeps you out a little bit longer. It’s not a long-term concern. Just wait ’til the swelling goes down, it’s going down, and then he’s got to get on the court for a few days,” Kerr explained to the media before the Warriors game against the Portland Trail Blazers.





Iguodala, who is 37-years-old, is in his 18th season in the NBA and has participated in 1,204 contests per Basketball-Reference. The Warriors haven’t missed a beat in Iguodala’s absence, winning each of their five games since his injury and still commanding the league’s best net rating per NBA Stats.

Warriors Continue to Win Despite Injuries

Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, and now Iguodala – the Warriors have had their fair share of injury issues to start the season. Granted, Thompson’s injury isn’t new and has been a painful discussion point for two years. Yet, Kerr has found successful rotations within his roster that continue to find ways to win, regardless of who is available on a nightly basis.

The Warriors currently boast the best record in the NBA as of November 28th, sitting atop the Western Conference with a 17-2 record, 0.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

With all of the Warriors’ injury issues looking to resolve themselves throughout the month of November, the team will likely continue to dominate throughout the regular season and hopefully into the playoffs.

And that’s where Iguodala’s impact is needed – the playoffs. At his age, Iguodala was always going to take games off for load management, especially considering he’s currently averaging 20.8 minutes per game. The veteran wing, which boasts three championship rings with the franchise along with a Finals MVP award, was always envisioned as a steadying presence in the post-season, when some of the Warriors’ younger players may find the pressure of the moment challenging to navigate.

Iguodala Remains Consistent Despite His Age

When you sign Iguodala to a contract, you know exactly what you’re getting: veteran leadership, a tenacious defender, and the occasional game-defining performance. Primarily, though, you’re getting a proven winner who knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

His numbers may not jump off the page at you, but his impact within the locker room is worth its weight in gold. In 12 games this season, Iguodala has averaged 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per Basketball-Reference. Yet, he continues to rack up 20 minute nights because of his application and dedication to playing with the scheme.

There’s a reason why the Miami Heat wanted him on their roster for the last two seasons when developing their younger players in Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro, and now, back in a Warriors jersey, Iguodala will be mentoring the Wiseman, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga in a similar manner.

With no timetable set on his return, the Warriors will likely continue winning in Iguodala’s absence. Still, it’s no secret that they’re a better team with the veteran wing on their roster, and while his numbers may not be that of his prime years, his consistency is what continues to keep him in the league, despite his advanced years.