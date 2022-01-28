Wiggins Ripped After K-Pop Celebrity Aids Unlikely All-Star Selection

Some fans upset that Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will start in the NBA All-Star Game tried to minimize the honor by ripping the choice on social media.

Wiggins was the biggest news Thursday, January 27 when All-Star starters were announced for each conference because, as Anthony Slater of The Athletic pointed out, he was the biggest surprise.

“Andrew Wiggins takes the West front court starting All-Star spot many expected to go to Rudy Gobert,” Slater wrote on Twitter. “Fan voting accounts for 50 percent. Wiggins was boosted there. Gobert didn’t make up necessary ground in player/media (other 50 percent) voting.”

Wiggins finished third in the front court in fan voting, fifth in player voting and sixth in media voting, which means he would have made the team as a reserve regardless but will now get to start.

Some celebrated with Wiggins, such as former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns who said, “My vote was for him.” Others, however, were predictably disrespectful about the Golden State forward making the starting lineup.

“Andrew Wiggins not even top 30 NBA player but he is starting in a All-Star game,” @johnrivers wrote on Twitter. “Aight.”

“David Stern would’ve cooked the numbers up if he saw Andrew Wiggins as starter,” @big_business_ tweeted.

But some came to Wiggins’ defense, including a faux Klay Thompson Twitter account @iKlayThompson.

The account posted a comic-style graphic in two frames that put both Wiggins haters and Steph Curry haters on blast simultaneously with a cartoon character sweating the decision between pressing one of two red buttons that were labeled “Wiggins for all star is a joke,” and “Steph has the most help in the league,” respectively.

“Damn, they MAD about Andrew Wiggins LOL,” the caption said.

Wiggins Boosted to All-Star Starter Status by K-Pop Star

In a bizarre twist, much of the credit for Wiggins getting into the starting lineup via the fan vote has been given to a Korean pop star by the name of BamBam.

The K-Pop sensation, who is a big basketball fan and has more than 15 million Instagram followers as well as over 9.6 million Twitter followers, has been leading the charge for Wiggins to make the All-Star team for weeks.

It’s the best time to begin 2022! He is one of the best two-way players!

“It’s the best time to begin 2022! He is one of the best two-way players!” BamBam tweeted back on January 7. “Wiggs deserves to be an All-Star, vote Andrew Wiggins into the 2022 NBA All-Star Game…and I can’t wait to meet you all very soon.”

Wiggins Tells Heartwarming Story of Finding Out He Made All-Star Team

Amid all the love from fans and teammates and Korean music moguls, as well as all the hate on social media, Wiggins was simply happy and grateful for the chance to run out onto the court in an All-Star Game for the first time in his eight-year NBA career.

“It was mind blowing,” Wiggins said. “I was taking my pregame nap and my girl and daughter woke me up and told me, ‘You are a starter, you are a starter.’ I thought I was dreaming for a second. I was like, what is going on? It was a good way to learn that I made it to the All-Star, and I am thankful.”

Wiggins is averaging 18.1 points per game this season to go along with 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per outing.