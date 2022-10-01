Warriors Insider Makes Proclamation About Klay Thompson’s Future

It’s official — the Golden State Warriors are back in effect, having secured a 96-87 win in the opener of the NBA Japan Games against the Washington Wizards. And Dub Nation has already witnessed something worth getting excited about in James Wiseman’s 20-point outburst.

At the same time, there has been some uncertainty surrounding star wing Klay Thompson, who didn’t see the court in the contest.

While some would say that this is a classic case of handling a player with kiddie gloves and bubble wrap, it’s all being done in an effort to ensure his health over the course of an 82-game campaign (and a playoff run).

According to The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater, this will probably be the level of caution the Warriors exhibit with the 32-year-old going forward.

“The medical staff also decided it best to hold out Thompson, who has been a full participant in practices and scrimmages but will (probably forever) be treated a bit more carefully than Curry and Green because of his recent injury history,” wrote Slater.

Klay’s DNP Was Part of the Warriors’ Plan

Play

Klay Thompson 2022 Media Day Press Conference | Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson met with the media during the Golden State Warriors 2022-23 Media Day. 2022-09-26T00:37:32Z

Ahead of the Dubs’ preseason opener, Warriors coach Steve Kerr made it clear that Thompson’s safety was the priority in determining his status for the games in Japan.

“Just feel more comfortable giving him a little more of a ramp-up,” Kerr said, via ESPN. “He’s just not quite ready to play at this point just based on where, you know, we’re so early in camp. We just want to be safe and make sure he gets a good ramp-up before he plays in games.”

Kerr noted that the baller — who was out of commission for 941 days due to the unfortunate stacking of an ACL tear and a ruptured Achilles — had essentially only had three and a half practices under his belt before Golden State was to take on Bradley Beal and Co.

If it were another player in a different situation, things may have been handled another way. With Thompson, though, the priority is to give him ample time to be fully ready for the games that actually matter.

“Just coming off the two years with the injuries… we’re just being cautious and trying to do the smart thing,” Kerr added.

Thompson Didn’t Actually Play Live Basketball Much Over the Summer

Before the NBA Finals tipped off, Thompson’s trainer famously revealed that the five-time All-Star had already contacted him about cranking up the intensity of his offseason workouts. However, playing pick-up was another matter entirely.

“I didn’t play a lot this summer,” Thompson said, via ESPN. “It was hard, especially what I went through the last summer I was healthy, popping my Achilles, it was really hard for me to get out there.”

That, as much as anything, is what’s responsible for him being “not quite ready,” as Kerr asserted.

“It’s hard to explain, it’s like a mental block in a way,” Thompson said. “I’m going to face it one day but this season was so taxing coming back, it was hard.”

Thompson appeared in 32 games for the Warriors before the 2022 playoff run, averaging 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per outing and connecting on 38.5% of his three-point attempts.