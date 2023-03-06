Klay Thompsons Drops Strong Message on Warriors After Frustrating Loss to Lakers

The Golden State Warriors‘ five-game win-streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon. They came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, losing 113-105.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson was a -27 during his 32 minutes of play, despite scoring 22 points against the Lakers. Thompson has been very vocal as of late about his faith in the current Golden State squad. Sunday was no different. After the loss, he echoed that belief, saying that he’s never going to doubt his team.

“Our confidence is very high. I think I’ve stated this before, I’m never going to doubt this group or this franchise,” he told reporters via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We still have a lot of basketball left and we can put ourselves in a great position to finish the year the way we want to.”

Thompson was later asked about his high-level of play over the last few months and what he believes is behind it.

“Just being myself, being the player I am. Just shaking off some rust. I expect greatness and I’m on my way.”

The 33-year-old has been on a tear ever since the turn of the new calendar-year. In 2023, Thompson has averaged 25.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, while shooting 45.9% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry Relays Confidence In Warriors

Confidence is something that has seemed to run through this Warriors team over the last few weeks. Of course, Thompson has had a ton of praise for his teammates, but has hasn’t been the only one.

Stephen Curry relayed a similar optimistic message about the Dubs, saying they’re a team that is a “tough matchup for anybody.”

“It’s a different challenge because I was out for four weeks before, four weeks this last time. Andre (Iguodala) has been chomping at the bit to get out there and play,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “The way we’ve been shorthanded for a long time, these guys have been stepping up and playing at an extremely high level to give us even a little bit of life to be where we are in the standings and all of that. You know, there’s just a lot that we’re trying to deal with and still stay optimistic about where we’re headed. Until we get beat we feel like we’re a tough matchup for anybody. That’s the confidence that we have to have down the stretch and heading into the postseason.”

Warriors’ Stephen Curry Discusses Return From Injury

All eyes were on Curry ahead of Sunday’s matchup in L.A. The matinee marked his long-awaited run turn from injury, after a near month-long absence. Curry initially went down with a lower left-leg injury back on February 4.

The 3-point king pieced together a solid outing in his return to action. Curry scored 27 points and dished out 6 assists in 32 minutes against the Lakers.

Though his team came up short, Curry was feeling good after suiting up on Sunday.

“It felt great to get thrown back in there right away,” Curry said. “If I get better as the game goes on, that’s always a great sign for me individually. Even though we lost, some bright spots for sure.”