Klay Thompson’s Dad Drops Major Update About His Injury Rehab

Klay Thompson is making progress to return from the Achilles injury that has left him sidelined for the entire season, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter’s dad revealed.
In an interview filmed this week and airing Sunday on Warriors Pregame Live, Mychal Thompson told Kerith Burke that Klay has been working his way through rehab while dealing with the frustration of suffering two major injuries back-to-back.
Thompson Working His Way Back Slowly
Losing two consecutive seasons to injury has been weighing hard on Klay, his dad revealed. Before suffering an Achilles injury just before the start of this season, the Warriors guard had worked his way back from an ACL tear that wiped out his 2019-20 campaign.
It has been difficult having to watch from the bench, his dad revealed, but Klay continues to move forward in his rehab and has started some light workouts while he works toward getting back onto the court.
“All that he can do right now is just pool therapy, walking, stuff like that,” Mychal Thompson said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.