Klay Thompson’s Dad Drops Major Update About His Injury Rehab

“He’s not going to be cleared to do any basketball activity for probably a couple months yet. It takes time with the Achilles. You’ve got to strengthen it and walk and get the tendon all [strong], but he’ll get there.”

Mychal Thompson added that this year’s rehab has been a bit easier on his son mentally because he has stayed with the team during the rehab rather than working his way back in isolation, as he did with the ACL tear.

“He’s doing much better this year because he’s around the team,” the elder Thompson said. “Being away from the team, you feel isolated, you don’t feel like you’re a part of it. Even though he’s not playing, just being on the bench and supporting the guys, he feels like he’s a part of it.”

The San Francisco Chronicle noted that Klay decided to relocate his personal trainer to the Bay Area and has been working on his rehab at the Chase Center, allowing him to stay in touch with teammates old and new. He has become a fixture on the bench this season, cheering on his teammates and encouraging them during timeouts.

Klay’s Rehab Remains on Pace

The update from Mychal Thompson shows that Klay remains on schedule with his rehab, even though he is still a long way from getting back into basketball activity.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic noted on Twitter earlier this month that Klay was able to have his walking boot removed, and cameras have shown him on the new socially distanced bench during games without it.

Even without his presence in the lineup, the shorthanded Warriors have managed to stay in contention in the Western Conference. The team’s 19-15 record has them in seventh place in the conference, just three games out of the No. 4 spot.

Despite facing additional pressure from defenses without his fellow Splash Brother in the lineup, Steph Curry has turned in one of the most efficient and effective years of his career, with his 29.9 points per game putting him just a shade under his career high.

