Warrior Klay Thompson Used to Stalk Parking Lot to Meet Kobe as a Kid

Before he was on the Golden State Warriors playing against Kobe Bryant, Klay Thompson was a young fan who stalked out the Los Angeles Lakers star just to get a chance at a brief greeting.

Thompson is joining a number of other NBA stars in sharing their memories of Bryant ahead of his induction into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame. The Warriors sharpshooter recalled a childhood spent around the Lakers organization and what it meant for him just to be within the same orbit as Bryant.

Thompson Waited on Kobe

When he was growing up, Klay Thompson had some close connections to the Lakers organization, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times noted. His father, Mychal, had won a title with Los Angeles and worked in their radio broadcast booth. That allowed Klay to hang around the arena — specifically the underground parking lot where he knew Bryant would eventually land.

“My favorite part of the night was going down to the tarmac to see him leave, just so I could say, ‘Hey,’ to him and see what he was driving, what he was wearing, how he’s walking,” Thompson said. “Those were just such fond memories for me, being in the Staples Center parking lot. Him just knowing my name was enough for me to tell people he was my ‘good friend.’ ”

The one time Klay Thompson spoke to media this season, he brought up how much Kobe’s death hurt him. @DanWoikeSports traces Klay’s fandom with new quotes, starting when Klay was a kid in the postgame parking lot. https://t.co/GmMsSAfKhy — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) May 14, 2021

Thompson would go on to become a rival of Bryant, with the Warriors ascending at the same time that Bryant and the Lakers were on the downswing. Thompson recalled having the same reverence for Bryant on the court that he did in his childhood while waiting in the parking lot.

Thompson recalled the first time he ever faced Bryant at the Staples Center, a game where Bryant dropped 39 points — many of them, Woike noted, with Thompson trying to guard him.

“I’ll never forget that stat line: I went 6-for-8, 14 points, with just the hope that he noticed that I was a good player,” Thompson said.

Other Warriors Praise Kobe

Thompson is not the only member of the Warriors organization recalling the impact that Bryant had on the league and other players. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr also shared his memories of the Lakers legend, saying Bryant’s game reminded him of a famous former teammate.