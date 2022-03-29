Warriors GM Sends Strong Message on Jordan Poole & Dubs Rookies

Clearly, Andre Iguodala isn’t a fan of the Golden State Warriors‘ move to jam a youth movement into their contending mix (and he may not be the only one). Regardless, the fact remains that the Dubs are going to need their young guns to contribute if they hope to make good on their title dreams.

For his part, Jordan Poole has already made himself a key cog. Over his last 14 games, the 22-year-old has been Golden State’s leading scorer, putting up 25.5 points per night while shooting 49.8% from the field and 45.4% from deep.

With Steph Curry sidelined for what could be the remainder of the regular season, he’s being counted on by Steve Kerr to be the tip of the spear offensively.

There’s less certainty about what rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will be able to do down the stretch and into the playoffs, though. After all, they’re both just 19 years old and they’ve never experienced the grind that is NBA postseason hoops.

Nevertheless, Warriors GM Bob Myers envisions all three ballers making an impact.

During his latest guest spot on 95.7 The Game’s The Morning Roast, Myers was asked whether we might see expanded roles for Kuminga and Moody as the regular season comes to a close and the playoffs begin.

In response, the GM conceded that they’d have opportunities to shine, however, he also made a point to say that they’re still going to encounter the same rookie struggles they have throughout the campaign.

“Well, expand is… I think they can find moments. And they’re rookies; you’re going to see games where they play really well, which we have both seen, and ones where they’re not as effective,” he said. “I think the hardest thing for them, and for rookies, is figuring out when you’re playing, when you’re not. Finding a rhythm, finding a group you’re comfortable with.”

In the end, though, the Warriors’ top decision-maker did indicate that he’s expecting them to make their presence known, at least on some level.

“Simply put, I do think those guys will have some moments in the playoffs,” Myers said. “And that’s great experience for both those guys or any rookie, any young guy, any young player. Even Jordan Poole — who will look to have a bigger role in the playoffs — he’s never played in the playoffs if you take away the play-in.”

Myers Cites the Steph-Klay-Dray Precedent

One reason for Myers’ confidence in the trio might be the fact that the Warriors’ dynasty actually began with young guys playing beyond their years. He specifically referenced Golden State’s first-round playoff series win over the Nuggets in 2013.

That season, Steph was in his fourth year, while Klay Thompson was an NBA sophomore and Draymond Green was a rookie.

“People forget, Steph, Klay, Draymond started out against Denver that year and beat them,” Myers said. “And then, you know, they play the Spurs — we lose — the Spurs were kind of big brother.”

When it was noted that the Dubs lost Game 1 of the Spurs series, Myers pointed out that his team’s comeback effort in Game 2 is what originally sold him on the Big 3. With any luck, Kuminga, Moody and Poole will be able to make a similar statement this postseason.

“For an organization, that’s really formative stuff,” he said of the youngsters’ forthcoming playoff venture.

