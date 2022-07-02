Warriors Champ, Player Mentor Joining California Rival: Report

Golden State Warriors player development coach and former baller Leandro Barbosa has had a busy summer. Just a few, short weeks ago, he was helping to coach the Dubs through the NBA playoffs and, eventually, adding a second ring to his trophy case. Shortly thereafter, he was back on the court as a player in Ice Cube’s BIG3.

Flash forward to Saturday and he was securing the Ball Hogs’ first victory of the season against Joe Johnson and the Triplets by making the game-winning layup.

That’s not the only big thing happening with Barbosa this weekend, though. Less than two hours after his big shot crossed through the net, news broke that the longtime player turned staffer would be taking a full-time bench spot.

Unfortunately for Dub Nation, that spot won’t be on Steve Kerr’s bench. Instead, Barbosa will be joining another familiar face about 85 miles up I-80.

Barbosa Headed to Sacto

48-48. Next basket wins. @TheBlurBarbosa shows that championship DNA. Ball Hogs win. Ball Hogs win. Ball Hogs WIN! pic.twitter.com/RPd2QwI8Yd — BIG3 (@thebig3) July 2, 2022

Per a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Barbosa has been hired as an assistant by former Warriors associate head coach turned Kings play-caller Mike Brown.

Shams made it clear that Barbosa would be assuming a larger role, which would seem to indicate that he’ll be on the bench and in the huddle — a full-fledged assistant — as opposed to serving as a player mentor.

The “Brazilian Blur” had been in the latter role with Golden State since 2020, the same year he wrapped up his playing career in his native country with Minas. He had previously spent two seasons in the backcourt with the Warriors from 2014 to 2016, winning his first chip in 2015.

Over 14 years as a baller in the Association with five different teams, Barbosa appeared in 850 games and averaged 10.6 points, 2.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds. He was also a career 38.7% three-point shooter.

Brown, meanwhile, was hired as Sacramento’s head coach while working with Kerr, Barbosa and the rest of the Warriors staff en route to their latest title win. He had been Kerr’s right-hand man since the 2016-17 campaign.

Some Among Dubs Caught Off-Guard By Payton Decision

Barbosa, of course, is far from the only member of the Dubs family headed for new digs. Juan Toscano-Anderson is Lakers-bound, Otto Porter Jr. has committed to the Raptors and Gary Payton II is moving on to the Trail Blazers.

While the Bay Area faithful are undoubtedly sad to see them all go, Payton’s exodus is especially troubling — and not just to fans, either. According to team insider Anthony Slater, people within the Warriors organization were taken aback by the decision to let the breakout guard walk.

Via The Athletic:

They offered him the taxpayer mid-level, which sits at $6.4 million. He received north of $8 million from Portland, plus an extra year on an incentivized deal… It stung several in the organization, per sources. They’d found Payton and grown to not only love the person but also understand the value of his unique skill set. It translated to winning. For the first time, they’d failed to retain one of their own due to an unwillingness to meet a financial demand.

