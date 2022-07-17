LeBron James Takes Swipe at Warriors Star Steph Curry

Stephen Curry’s “night night” celebration has gone viral and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took a lighthearted jab at the Golden State Warriors guard about his new move.

A clip hit the internet this week of a kid taking Curry’s celebration to the next level, with the young gun lying on the court after making a shot.

“Went to sleep on em!” Curry tweeted in response to the video.

Went to sleep on em! https://t.co/lKQdVv2Urx — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 16, 2022

The tweet got James’ attention and he commented: “You see what you started!”

It was some playful banter between the two superstars, although James surely won’t be laughing if Curry hits that celebration when he plays against the Lakers next season. The Warriors are fresh off a title, while the Lakers are looking to rebound after missing the postseason a year ago.

However, with James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook — for now — the Lakers should figure into the playoff picture in the Western Conference if they can stay healthy.

LeBron James Caused Stir With Comments on Warriors

THE SHOP Season 5 Episode 4 with LeBron James | Official Trailer | Uninterrupted Lean back, we've got a chair with your name on it at The Shop. Join Fat Joe, Amy Schumer, Don Lemon, and LeBron James as they discuss the state of comedy, being vulnerable in your craft, whose career they'd want besides their own, and staying true to your perspective. Plus, LeBron on what he wants… 2022-06-07T16:00:24Z

James did cause a bit of a stir this offseason when discussing the NBA postseason amid the Warriors’ run to a title. The Lakers star was asked which team still left playing he’d want to join and he responded swiftly with the Warriors.

“It would be Golden State,” James said. “I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond. I love when someone [is] cussing me out.”

He’s also had some high praise for Curry in the past, selecting him in the All-Star draft the last two season.

“This guy is from a different planet. He literally has an automatic sniper connected to his arm. And when he lets it go, not only himself, but everybody on the floor and the fans on TV — watching on their phones or whatever you watch it on — you think it’s going in every time,” James said after Curry dropped 50 points on the way to the All-Star game MVP honors. “Nine times out of ten, sometimes ten times out of ten, it does go in. To be out there and to watch the kid from Akron as well, to shoot the ball the way he shot it was unbelievable.”

James has remained busy this offseason in preparation for the season, even showing up the Drew League on July 16. James notched 42 points on 18-for-36 shooting to go with 16 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists. It was the first time “The King” had competed on the pro-am stage since 2011.

Curry Vs. LeBron Comparisons Heat Up After Warriors’ Title

Curry added a few more lines to his resume last season, leading the Warriors to their fourth title in eight years and collecting his first Finals MVP.

Naturally, that has led to some debate, pitting Curry against James. Bill Simmons recently weighed in with his take on the star duo and their accomplishments over the last decade.

“Was Curry the best player of the last 10 years? People would say LeBron was, but now we have a full decade of Curry. 2013-2022. LeBron in those years is 3-4 in the Finals, while Curry is 4-2. LeBron made 7 (All-NBA) first-teams, 1 second-team, and 2 third-teams, one of which he did not deserve. Curry made 4 first-teams, 3 second-teams, and one third-team,” Simmons said on his podcast. “Writing it all down, it was way closer than I would have expected. I would have just assumed it was LeBron, but I think it is LeBron with just a hair. But it’s really close, I was surprised.”

The two are very different players, albeit they’ll always be linked as rivals thanks to their battles in the Finals. And it wouldn’t be the NBA if there’s wasn’t a bit of debate.