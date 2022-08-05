Warriors Sign Summer League Star, G League ROY to Contract

The Golden State Warriors are three players heavier as of Friday, August 5.

The team’s public relations Twitter account posted a press release noting that Mac McClung, Pat Spencer and Trevion Williams had all inked deals with the Dubs and are now official members of the organization, after each player had previously agreed to deals to join the team. The specific details of the contracts were not disclosed.

McClung is the headliner of the group after he won the G League Rookie of the Year (ROY) Award in 2021 by averaging 21.7 points, 7.6 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals on 36 minutes of playing time per night across 27 games as a member of the South Bay Lakers and Windy City Bulls. The 23-year-old guard appeared in one NBA game for each the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls last season, averaging four points and 1.5 rebounds per contest, according to Basketball Reference.

In the NBA’s 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, McClung played his ball with the Warriors’ squad, dropping 13.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds across five game appearances. He also showed some flair on the fast break that could prove compatible with the likes of Steph Curry in the Warriors’ backcourt, should McClung claw his way to a role on the team.

Warriors Add Former Boston Celtics Big Man Along With McClung

Alongside McClung, the Dubs signed another undrafted free agent in Williams, most recently of the Purdue Boilermakers. Williams was named to the Third-Team All Big 10 roster last year and won the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year Award before playing his summer league ball for the Boston Celtics.

“Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted on July 22. “Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league.”

Should he ever earn a spot on the 12-man roster, Williams would be there to bolster a Golden State front line that now includes Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green.

Golden State Signs World-Class Lacrosse Player to Contract

Finally, the Warriors added a former lacrosse star on an Exhibit 10 deal in the form of Spencer.

Also an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2020, the 26-year-old Spencer is a former collegiate lacrosse player who was involved in that sport when he attended Loyola University Maryland. He was named the best collegiate lacrosse player in the United States in 2019 and was the top pick in the Premier Lacrosse League’s inaugural draft that same year.

Spencer played basketball at Northwestern as a graduate assistant in 2020 and was a member of the Capital City Go-Go in the NBA G League in 2021, averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 14.5 minutes per night across 15 games.