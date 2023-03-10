Warriors Could Blow Up Roster After Potential Playoff Failure: Insider

This season has been one full of ups and downs for the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs have battled injuries all year and have struggled to string together consistent stretches of play. They’ve struggled tremendously away from Chase Center, winning just 7 of their 26 road games so far.

Despite all of that, the Warriors, albeit barely, currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference. Meaning, if the season ended today they would avoid the Play-In Tournament.

However, as defending champions, the Dubs have bigger goals than just avoiding the Play-In. Both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have explained that they feel their squad can compete for a title.

According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, Golden State could make some major changes this summer if they fail to even get close to that goal.

When asked on Twitter if the Dubs would consider trading Jordan Poole, Kawakami teased that everyone on the Warriors’ roster, except Curry, could be available in the offseason.

“If they don’t get far in the postseason, I think everyone on the roster not named Curry will be potentially movable,” he tweeted.

Proposal Sees Warriors Trade Jordan Poole for Pascal Siakam

If Golden State was to decide that they wanted to move on from Poole, they likely could get a valuable piece in return.

Heavy Sports’ Jack Simone recently proposed a trade that would send the former Michigan standout to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Pascal Siakam.

The trade would go as follows:

Warriors receive: Pascal Siakam

Raptors receive: Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, 2026 1st-Round Pick (Swap), 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2029 1st-Round Pick (Top-4 Protected)

Simone then went into detail, explaining what would motivate the Raptors to give up a core piece like Siakam.

“A trade such as this one would see the Raptors completely blow up their roster in favor of planning for the future,” he wrote. “They could potentially get more picks in a separate deal, but the picks Golden State would be giving up could be very valuable. By the time 2029, or even 2027 rolls around, there’s no telling how good the Warriors will be. Curry will likely be retired by then, and would Siakam even still be on the roster? That’s a risk Toronto could be willing to take.”

According to Simone, Golden State’s motivation would be to give Curry a run at another title before his career comes to a close.

“Golden State would have to have some sort of reassurance that Siakam would want to re-sign, as he would be heading into the last year of his deal, but his addition would undoubtedly make them a title team. The starting lineup of Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Siakam would be a defensive monster, and they would still have Kevon Looney, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, and others coming off the bench. Giving up their picks is a giant risk, but if they want to help Curry make one more run at a title, this could be their best bet.”

Jordan Poole Falls Victim to Wild Technical Foul Call in Warriors Loss

Poole will be playing basketball in The Bay for at least another few months. He was recently called for an egregious technical foul during Golden State’s March 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Referee Josh Tiven whistled the young guard for a reach-in foul, at which point Poole bounced the basketball to Tiven. The official then quickly blew his whistle again, and issued a technical foul to the Warriors guard.