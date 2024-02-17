Warriors Klay Thompson Draws Inspiration From Hall of Fame 6th Man

Golden State Warriors forward Klay Thompson drew inspiration from a Hall of Famer in embracing his new role as 6th man.

“I thought about [former Spurs great] Manu Ginobli,”Thompson told reporters after scoring a season-high 35 points off the bench in the Warriors’ 140-137 win over the Utah Jazz on February 15. “That guy has four rings and gold medal, and he came off the bench his whole career, and I don’t think anyone looks down on his Hall of Fame candidacy. He’s one of the greats.”

Ginobili, however, was a 6th man for the most part of his career unlike Thompson who had to adjust late in his career after two serious injuries.

The Argentinian Hall of Famer spent the final seven seasons of his NBA career as the Spurs’ 6th man, coming off the bench in all but 10 of his final 424 games.

Meanwhile, it was the first time since his rookie season that Thompson, a four-time champion and a five-time NBA All-Star, came off the bench.

Thompson took the demotion personally – a decision which Kerr said the 34-year-old forward wasn’t thrilled about it at first.

“And I thought, I mean, I embraced it before tip-off, and I mean, I deserved it really,” Thompson said.

Klay Thompson Issues Apology

Before the game, Thompson apologized to the coaching staff after his frustrations over his recent shooting struggles and after he melted down in the closing moments of their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on February 14.

“I didn’t respond to not playing at the end of the game well last [February 14] night,” Thompson said. “I kind of took it out on the assistant coaches and I apologize to those guys before the game. And I think that really let my guard down, let me just be myself out there.”

Unburdened by the heavy baggage he was carrying, Thompson played freely against the Jazz.

“The way he came out determined, competitive — that’s not easy,”Kerr told reporters. “To come off the bench for the first time [in 12 years], that’s difficult but Klay is a champion. He’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met and he responded accordingly and played a great, great game.”

“He was just being himself but I think the fuel that fed his competitiveness was the decision that I made and he wasn’t thrilled about it. But I didn’t expect him to be thrilled about it but as I said he’s just such a competitor.”

Klay Thompson to Remain as 6th Man

Kerr said the Thompson will remain as their 6th man.

“It’s been a tricky season for him and us,” Kerr said. “There’s a lot of transition happening. Some of our younger guys are coming on. It’s not as easy to do what Klay did five, six years ago for him. I think this could be a good balance to get the best out of Klay and to get the best out of our team.”

Thompson, who is set to become a free agent, said in an interview with The Ringer that he is open to a reduced role to stay with the only team he has played in the NBA. He will become one of the top free agents this summer after failing to agree on an extensiom with the Warriors last summer.